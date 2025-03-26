Video and 911 calls played by police detail chaos from deadly shooting in New Mexico

By RIO YAMAT and SUSAN MONTOYA BRYAN Associated Press

Police released video footage and 911 emergency calls Tuesday depicting chilling scenes of people running in panic as gunfire crackled in a New Mexico park where three people were killed and 15 others were wounded during an unauthorized car show.

One of the video recordings, taken by a bystander and shown by Las Cruces Police Chief Jeremy Story at a news conference, captures a blue Mustang doing donuts in a parking lot Friday night just before gunfire erupts and people scatter.

The man recording the cellphone video is heard saying, "Oh my god, I just witnessed a murder!" before it ends. The police chief credited the man for putting his phone away and helping the wounded.

Authorities said the shooting at Young Park followed an altercation between two groups during a gathering of about 200 people. In court documents, prosecutors described it as one of the most horrific incidents to occur in Las Cruces, located about 40 miles (70 kilometers) from the U.S.-Mexico border.

Story said it was a massive and chaotic scene.

He showed police body camera footage of officers helping gunshot victims — one tends to a man shot in the arm and leg, while another wraps a bandage around a woman who is crying. An officer tells her to keep breathing and assures her things will be OK.

In one of the 911 audio recordings, the dispatcher asks a caller how many people were hurt. "I don't know, it looks like multiple," he says, trying to catch his breath.

Some of the wounded were bystanders who were not involved in the dispute between the two groups. Authorities said the groups had past personal issues.

"This is not a traditional active shooter event where the motive or motivation is to kill and injure as many people as you can, as quickly as you can," Story said. "Unfortunately, the results were the same."

Four people are facing murder charges, including three teenagers. The police chief said more arrests and charges are possible, but he did not elaborate because of the ongoing investigation.

Las Cruces Mayor Eric Enriquez said during the news conference that hearts are heavy with sorrow in his community because of the shooting.

"Let me be clear, this incident will not be tolerated in our community," he said. "We stand united against violence in all of its forms."

The shooting is the latest instance of violent crime involving juveniles to rock New Mexico. From Las Cruces to Albuquerque, police chiefs and prosecutors have been pleading with the Democratic-controlled Legislature to reform the juvenile justice system and address widespread public safety concerns. Authorities say young people believe no consequences exist for criminal actions.

Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham said lawmakers should expect a special session to address crime.

Those facing first-degree murder charges in the Las Cruces shooting are Tomas Rivas, 20, along with two 17-year-olds and a 15-year-old. The Associated Press typically does not name suspects younger than 18.

Investigators interviewed multiple witnesses who identified two of the shooters by name. They also said those two suspects allegedly dumped firearms at an apartment complex afterward. Officers followed Rivas and one of the teens there and detained them after watching the teen toss a bag into a dumpster, they said.

Story said investigators believe they've recovered all firearms connected to those arrested. He said three of the guns were reported stolen.

The dozens of shell casings found at the park matched the caliber of the guns recovered, according to court documents.

Rivas made a brief court appearance Monday, while the teens appeared Tuesday in children's court, where a judge ordered them to remain in custody. Prosecutors said they want to charge them as adults. They are also seeking to keep Rivas in custody pending trial, and a hearing was expected in the coming days.

At the time of the shooting, Rivas was prohibited from possessing a firearm because of a pending case in El Paso County, Texas, according to prosecutors. They said he's facing charges there of evading arrest and smuggling of persons.

Rivas' public defender has not returned messages from The Associated Press seeking comment. The state public defender's office is also representing the teens, but declined to comment.

Andrew Madrid, 16, and Jason Gomez, 18, died at the scene. Dominick Estrada, 19, died later at a hospital. The wounded ranged in age from 16 to 36 and were treated at the park or taken to hospitals.

