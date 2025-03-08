Hantavirus death confirmed in Santa Fe County woman March 7, 2025 - Public Health - Awareness

SANTA FE – The New Mexico Department of Health (NMDOH) confirmed today that a 65-year-old woman from Santa Fe County has died of Hantavirus Pulmonary Syndrome (HPS), marking the first reported case in New Mexico this year.

Hantavirus is a severe respiratory illness caused by the Sin Nombre virus, which is transmitted through contact with infected rodents, or their urine, droppings, or saliva. The virus can become airborne when disturbed, posing risk of inhalation. There is no evidence of human-to-human transmission in New Mexico.

“This tragic death reminds us that hantavirus remains a serious public health concern in our state,” said Erin Phipps, state public health veterinarian for NMDOH. “While cases are relatively rare, the mortality rate is significant. We urge New Mexicans to take preventative measures seriously, particularly when cleaning areas where rodents may have been present.”

About Hantavirus Pulmonary Syndrome

Hantavirus was first recognized in 1993 and has since been identified throughout the United States.

There were seven confirmed cases of Hantavirus in New Mexico in 2024, seven in 2023 and three in 2022.

Early symptoms of a Hantavirus infection may look and feel like the flu or a “stomach bug” and include fever and muscle aches, possibly with chills, headache, nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, abdominal pain and cough, which can progress to respiratory distress and severe illness.

Symptoms typically develop within one to six weeks after rodent exposure.

Though there is no specific treatment for Hantavirus, chances for recovery are better if medical attention is sought early and the health care provider is told about the exposure to rodents or their droppings.

The deer mouse is the main carrier for Sin Nombre virus, which is the hantavirus strain found in New Mexico. People are usually exposed to the virus around their homes, cabins or sheds, especially when they clean out or explore enclosed, poorly ventilated areas that have mouse droppings.

NMDOH recommends these precautions to reduce hantavirus risk:

Air out closed-up structures like cabins and sheds, as well as abandoned or stored vehicles, before entering them.

Use traps to control mouse populations.

Seal homes, buildings and shelters to prevent rodents from entering.

Disinfect nests and droppings with 10% bleach solution before cleaning up.

Never sweep or vacuum rodent droppings.

Store hay, wood and compost away from dwellings.

Eliminate trash and junk piles that can harbor rodents.

Keep pet food and water in rodent-proof containers.

For more information about hantavirus:

https://www.nmhealth.org/publication/view/general/5072/