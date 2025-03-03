Today in History: March 3, Rodney King beaten by Los Angeles police

By The Associated Press undefined

Today is Monday, March 3, the 62nd day of 2025. There are 303 days left in the year.

Today in history:

On March 3, 1991, motorist Rodney King was severely beaten by Los Angeles police officers after a high-speed chase; amateur video that captured the scene aired on local news that evening, sparking public outrage.

Also on this date:

In 1849, Congress established the U.S. Department of the Interior.

In 1863, President Abraham Lincoln signed the act creating the National Academy of Sciences.

In 1931, President Herbert Hoover signed a bill making "The Star-Spangled Banner" the national anthem of the United States.

In 1943, in London's East End, 173 people died in a crush of bodies at the Bethnal Green Tube station, which was being used as a wartime air raid shelter.

In 1945, Allied troops fully secured the Philippine capital of Manila from Japanese forces during World War II after a monthlong battle that destroyed much of the city.

In 1969, Apollo 9 blasted off from Cape Kennedy on a mission to test NASA's lunar module.

In 2022, OxyContin maker Purdue Pharma reached a nationwide settlement over its role in the opioid crisis, with the Sackler family members who own the company boosting their cash contribution to as much as $6 billion in a deal intended to staunch a flood of lawsuits.

Today's birthdays: Filmmaker George Miller is 80. Singer Jennifer Warnes is 78. Author Ron Chernow is 76. Football Hall of Famer Randy Gradishar is 73. Musician Robyn Hitchcock is 72. Actor Miranda Richardson is 67. Radio personality Ira Glass is 66. Olympic track and field gold medalist Jackie Joyner-Kersee is 63. Rapper-actor Tone Loc is 59. Hockey Hall of Famer Brian Leetch is 57. Actor Julie Bowen is 55. Actor David Faustino is 51. Actor Jessica Biel is 43. Singer Camila Cabello is 28. NBA forward Jayson Tatum is 27.

