New Mexico beats Utah State 82-63

LOGAN, Utah (AP) — Mustapha Amzil had 16 points in New Mexico's 82-63 victory against Utah State on Saturday night.

Amzil shot 4 of 6 from the field, including 2 for 4 from 3-point range, and went 6 for 7 from the free-throw line for the Lobos (18-4, 10-1 Mountain West Conference). Nelly Junior Joseph scored 15 points and added 13 rebounds. Donovan Dent shot 5 of 13 from the field and 4 for 4 from the free-throw line to finish with 14 points.

Drake Allen finished with 14 points and two blocks for the Aggies (19-3, 9-2). Deyton Albury added 12 points and two steals for Utah State. Ian Martinez had 10 points and four assists.

Dent scored six points in the first half and New Mexico went into the break trailing 36-30. Amzil scored the final six points for New Mexico to finish off the 19-point victory.

NEXT UP

Up next for New Mexico is a matchup Wednesday with Colorado State at home. Utah State visits Wyoming on Tuesday.

___

