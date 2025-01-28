Today in History: January 28, explosion of the space shuttle Challenger

Today is Tuesday, Jan. 28, the 28th day of 2025. There are 337 days left in the year.

Today in history:

On Jan. 28, 1986, the space shuttle Challenger exploded 73 seconds after liftoff from Cape Canaveral, Florida, killing all seven crew members including schoolteacher Christa McAuliffe.

Also on this date:

In 1547, England's King Henry VIII died at age 55; he was succeeded by his 9-year-old son, Edward VI.

In 1813, the novel "Pride and Prejudice" by Jane Austen was first published, anonymously, in London.

In 1922, 98 people were killed when the roof of the Knickerbocker Theatre in Washington, D.C., collapsed under the weight of nearly 2 feet of snow.

In 1956, Elvis Presley made his first national TV appearance on "Stage Show," a CBS program hosted by Tommy and Jimmy Dorsey.

In 1980, six U.S. diplomats who had avoided being taken hostage at their embassy in Tehran flew out of Iran with the help of Canadian diplomats; the events were later dramatized in the film "Argo."

In 1985, to raise funds in support of famine relief in Ethiopia, the supergroup USA For Africa recorded the song "We Are the World."

In 2011, chaos engulfed Egypt as protesters seized the streets of Cairo, battling police, burning down the ruling party's headquarters and defying a military curfew.

In 2017, Serena Williams won her record 23rd Open Era Grand Slam singles title, defeating her sister Venus at the Australian Open for what would be her final major championship.

Today's birthdays: Actor Alan Alda is 89. Sen. Jeanne Shaheen, D-N.H., is 78. NBA coach Gregg Popovich is 76. Golf Hall of Famer Nick Price is 68. Film director Frank Darabont is 66. Singer Sarah McLachlan is 57. Rapper Rakim is 57. Humorist Mo Rocca is 56. R&B singer Anthony Hamilton is 54. Supreme Court Justice Amy Coney Barrett is 53. Rapper Rick Ross is 49. Singer Joey Fatone Jr. ('N Sync) is 48. Singer Nick Carter (Backstreet Boys) is 45. Actor Elijah Wood is 44. Rapper J. Cole is 40. Actor Ariel Winter is 27.

