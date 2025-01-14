Today in History: January 14, Lance Armstrong admits to using performance-enhancing drugs

By The Associated Press undefined

Today is Tuesday, Jan. 14, the 14th day of 2025. There are 351 days left in the year.

Today in history:

On Jan. 14, 2013, cyclist Lance Armstrong ended a decade of denial by confessing to Oprah Winfrey during a videotaped interview that he'd used performance-enhancing drugs to win the Tour de France seven consecutive times.

Also on this date:

In 1784, the United States ratified the Treaty of Paris ending the Revolutionary War; Britain followed suit in April.

In 1943, U.S. President Franklin D. Roosevelt, British Prime Minister Winston Churchill and French Gen. Charles de Gaulle opened a wartime conference in Casablanca, Morocco.

In 1952, NBC's "Today" show premiered, with Dave Garroway as host.

In 1963, George C. Wallace was sworn in as governor of Alabama with the pledge, "segregation now, segregation tomorrow, and segregation forever!" — a view he later repudiated.

In 1967, the "Summer of Love" unofficially began with a "Human Be-In" involving tens of thousands of young people at Golden Gate Park in San Francisco.

In 1970, Diana Ross and the Supremes performed their last concert together, at the Frontier Hotel in Las Vegas.

In 1994, U.S. President Bill Clinton, Russian President Boris Yeltsin and Ukrainian President Leonid Kravchuk signed the Trilateral Statement, an accord to dismantle the nuclear arsenal of Ukraine.

In 2006, Eminem re-married Kim Mathers in Detroit. He filed for divorce 82 days later.

Today's birthdays: Drag racer Don "Big Daddy" Garlits is 93. Actor Faye Dunaway is 84. Actor Holland Taylor is 82. Guitarist-producer T-Bone Burnett is 77. Filmmaker Lawrence Kasdan is 76. Filmmaker Steven Soderbergh is 62. Actor Emily Watson is 58. Rapper-actor LL Cool J is 57. Actor Jason Bateman is 56. Rock musician Dave Grohl is 56. Rock singer-musician Caleb Followill (Kings of Leon) is 43. Actor Grant Gustin is 35.

