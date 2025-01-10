Today in History: January 10, "The Catch" sends 49ers to Super Bowl

Today is Friday, Jan. 10, the tenth day of 2025. There are 355 days left in the year.

Today in history:

On Jan. 10, 1982, San Francisco 49ers receiver Dwight Clark caught a touchdown pass from Joe Montana with 58 seconds left in the NFC Championship Game; one of the most famous plays in NFL history, "The Catch" led the 49ers to a 28-27 victory over the Dallas Cowboys and a berth in Super Bowl XVI, where they defeated the Cincinnati Bengals for their first Super Bowl victory.

Also on this date:

In 1776, Thomas Paine anonymously published his influential pamphlet, "Common Sense," which argued for American independence from British rule.

In 1860, the Pemberton Mill in Lawrence, Massachusetts, collapsed and caught fire, killing as many as 145 people.

In 1861, Florida became the third state to secede from the Union prior to the Civil War.

In 1863, the London Underground was born when the Metropolitan Railway, the world's first underground passenger railway, opened to the public with service between Paddington and Farringdon Street.

In 1920, the League of Nations was established as the Treaty of Versailles (vehr-SY') went into effect.

Today's birthdays: Jan. 10: Olympic decathlon gold medalist Bill Toomey is 86. Singer Rod Stewart is 80. Rock singer-musician Donald Fagen (Steely Dan) is 77. Boxing Hall of Famer George Foreman is 76. Singer Pat Benatar is 72. Hall of Fame racing driver and team owner Bobby Rahal is 72. Actor-comedian Jemaine Clement is 51. Businessman Jared Kushner is 44.

