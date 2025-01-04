Nelly Junior Joseph's buzzer beater lifts New Mexico past Nevada in OT, 82-81

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Nelly Junior Joseph grabbed a loose ball and knocked down a jumper from just inside the free throw line as time expired in overtime to lift New Mexico to an 82-81 win over Nevada on Friday night.

The Lobos (12-3) moved to 4-0 in the Mountain West Conference with the win in the 1,000 college basketball game played on New Mexico's home court, The Pit.

Nevada (8-7, 0-4) tied the game with a second left in regulation when Nick Davidson hit two free throws to tie the game at 70-70.

Joseph posted his 50th career double-double for the Lobos, putting up 20 points and grabbing 10 rebounds. Donovan Dent scored 20 points and dished six assists and Mustapha Amzil contributed 14 points.

Kobe Sanders scored 21 points and Davidson scored 18 points with six rebounds, five blocked shots and four assists to lead Nevada. Tre Coleman contributed 12 points and Justin McBride added 11 points off the bench.

New Mexico plays at Wyoming Tuesday. Nevada plays at Fresno State January 11.

___

