Today in Entertainment History: One Direction played first show

On Dec. 18, 1957, the film "Bridge On The River Kwai" premiered in New York.

In 1964, funeral services were held in Chicago for singer Sam Cooke, who had been shot and killed in Los Angeles. Fans broke glass and caused other damage to the funeral home where Cooke's body was displayed in a glass-covered coffin.

In 1971, singer Jerry Lee Lewis and his cousin, Myra Gale Brown, were divorced. They had married in 1957 when she was 13.

In 1983, Rolling Stones guitarist Keith Richards married model Patti Hansen in Mexico, on his 40th birthday. Mick Jagger was his best man.

In 1984, actor Jamie Lee Curtis married comedian Christopher Guest of "Saturday Night Live" in actor Rob Reiner's home in Los Angeles.

In 1991, actor Deforest Kelley, known for his role as Dr. McCoy on "Star Trek," got a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

In 1995, musician Kenny G and his family escaped a fire that caused $275,000 damage to their home in suburban Los Angeles.

In 1997, comedian Chris Farley was found dead in his apartment in Chicago of a cocaine and morphine overdose. He was 33.

In 2003, Michael Jackson was formally charged with seven counts of lewd or lascivious acts up on a child and two counts of administering an intoxicating agent. He was acquitted of the charges.

In 2011, One Direction performed their first concert, outside London.

Today's birthdays: Guitarist Keith Richards of The Rolling Stones is 81. Director Steven Spielberg is 78. Movie critic Leonard Maltin is 74. Guitarist Elliot Easton of The Cars is 71. Comedian Ron White is 68. Singer Angie Stone is 63. Actor Brad Pitt is 61. Wrestler-actor Stone Cold Steve Austin ("Chain of Command") is 60. Actor Shawn Christian ("Summerland," "Days of Our Lives") is 59. Actor Rachel Griffiths ("Brothers and Sisters," "Six Feet Under") is 56. Singer Alejandro Sanz is 56. Actor Casper Van Dien ("Starship Troopers") is 52. Country singer Cowboy Troy is 54. DJ Lethal of Limp Bizkit is 52. Singer Sia (SEE'-ah) is 49. Country singer Randy Houser is 48. Actor Josh Dallas ("Manifest," "Once Upon A Time") is 46. Actor Katie Holmes is 46. Singer Christina Aguilera (ag-yoo-LEHR'-ah) is 44. Actor Ashley Benson ("Pretty Little Liars") is 35. Actor Bridgit Mendler ("Wizards of Waverly Place") is 32. Singer Billie Eilish (EYE'-lish) is 23. Actor Isabella Crovetti ("Vampirina") is 20.

