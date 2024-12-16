Today in Entertainment History: "Hey Joe" released

On Dec. 16, 1966, "Hey Joe," the first single by the Jimi Hendrix Experience, was released in Britain. The song was not released as a single in the U.S.

In 1970, five singles and five albums by Creedence Clearwater Revival were certified gold. The songs were "Travelin' Band," "Up Around the Bend," "Lookin' Out My Back Door," "Down on the Corner" and "Bad Moon Rising."

In 1973, singer Jermaine Jackson married Hazel Gordy, the daughter of Motown Records founder Berry Gordy. They have since split up.

In 1974, Mott the Hoople split up.

In 1975, the Bay City Rollers got their first U.S. gold record for the song "Saturday Night."

In 1977, the Bee Gees were awarded a gold record for "How Deep is Your Love."

In 1997, singer Nicolette Larson died in Los Angeles of complications from cerebral edema. She was 45.

In 2005, actor Teri Hatcher won her libel suit against a British tabloid that printed a fake story claiming she neglected her daughter while having sex with men in a van outside her home.

Also in 2005, actor John Spencer of "The West Wing" died of a heart attack in a Los Angeles hospital, a day after checking in with a bad cold. He was 58.

Today's birthdays: Actor Joyce Bulifant ("The Mary Tyler Moore Show") is 87. Actor Liv Ullman is 86. Journalist Lesley Stahl ("60 Minutes") is 83. Guitarist Tony Hicks of The Hollies is 79. Singer Benny Anderson of ABBA is 78. Singer-guitarist Billy Gibbons of ZZ Top is 75. Actor Xander Berkeley ("The Walking Dead") is 69. Actor Alison LaPlaca ("The John Larroquette Show") is 65. Actor Sam Robards is 63. Actor Jon Tenney ("The Closer," "Brooklyn South") is 63. Actor Benjamin Bratt ("Private Practice," "Law and Order") is 61. Comedian JB Smoove ("The Millers," "Curb Your Enthusiasm") is 59. Actor Miranda Otto ("Lord of the Rings" films) is 57. Actor Daniel Cosgrove ("Van Wilder," "Guiding Light") is 54. Singer Michael McCary (Boyz II Men) is 53. Actor Krysten Ritter ("Jessica Jones," "Breaking Bad") is 43. Actor Zoe Jarman ("The Mindy Project") is 42. Actor Theo James ("Insurgent," "Divergent") is 40. Actor Amanda Setton ("The Mindy Project," "Gossip Girl") is 39. Bassist Dave Rublin of American Authors is 38. Actor Hallee (HOL'-ee) Hirsh ("JAG," "ER") is 37. Actor Anna Popplewell ("The Chronicles of Narnia" films) is 36. Actor Stephan James ("Race," "Selma") is 31.

