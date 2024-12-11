Today in History: December 11, King Edward VIII abdicates British throne

Today is Wednesday, Dec. 11, the 346th day of 2024. There are 20 days left in the year.

Today in history:

On Dec. 11, 1936, Britain's King Edward VIII abdicated the throne so he could marry American divorcee Wallis Warfield Simpson; his brother, Prince Albert, became King George VI.

Also on this date:

In 1946, the United Nations International Children's Emergency Fund (UNICEF) was established.

In 1978, nearly $6 million in cash and jewelry were stolen from the Lufthansa cargo terminal at New York's John F. Kennedy Airport; the 'Lufthansa Heist,' the largest cash robbery in history at the time, was immortalized in the film 'Goodfellas.'

In 1980, President Jimmy Carter signed legislation creating a $1.6 billion environmental "Superfund" to pay for cleaning up hazardous chemical spills and toxic waste dumps.

In 1997, more than 150 countries agreed at a global warming conference in Kyoto, Japan, to control the Earth's greenhouse gases.

In 1998, majority Republicans on the House Judiciary Committee pushed through three articles of impeachment against President Bill Clinton, over Democratic objections.

In 2008, former Nasdaq chairman Bernie Madoff was arrested, accused of running a multibillion-dollar Ponzi scheme that wiped out the life savings of thousands of people and wrecked charities. (Madoff died in April 2021 while serving a 150-year federal prison sentence.)

In 2020, the Supreme Court rejected a lawsuit backed by President Donald Trump to overturn Joe Biden's election victory, ending an attempt to get legal issues that were rejected by state and federal judges before the nation's highest court.

Today's Birthdays: Actor Rita Moreno is 93. Former U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry is 81. Singer Brenda Lee is 80. Singer Jermaine Jackson is 70. Rock musician Nikki Sixx (Motley Crue) is 66. Actor-comedian Mo'Nique is 57. Hockey Hall of Famer Daniel Alfredsson is 52. Rapper-actor Yasiin Bey (formerly Mos Def) is 51. Actor Rider Strong is 45. Actor Hailee Steinfeld is 28.

