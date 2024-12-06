Kaiser leads New Mexico State against New Mexico after 21-point game

New Mexico State Aggies (4-3) at New Mexico Lobos (5-3)

Albuquerque, New Mexico; Friday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: New Mexico State visits New Mexico after Molly Kaiser scored 21 points in New Mexico State's 82-66 loss to the Illinois State Redbirds.

The Lobos are 5-2 in home games. New Mexico scores 73.1 points while outscoring opponents by 9.8 points per game.

The Aggies have gone 1-0 away from home. New Mexico State is 2-1 when it wins the turnover battle and averages 18.4 turnovers per game.

New Mexico scores 73.1 points, 9.0 more per game than the 64.1 New Mexico State allows. New Mexico State averages 65.4 points per game, 2.1 more than the 63.3 New Mexico gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Destinee Hooks is scoring 17.9 points per game with 4.5 rebounds and 1.8 assists for the Lobos.

Jaila Harding averages 1.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Aggies, scoring 7.5 points while shooting 32.3% from beyond the arc.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

