Washington's 19 help New Mexico down Texas Southern 99-68

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Tru Washington scored 19 points as New Mexico beat Texas Southern 99-68 on Sunday night.

Washington added 10 rebounds and four steals for the Lobos (5-1). Mustapha Amzil scored 18 points, shooting 6 for 15 (2 for 6 from 3-point range) and 4 of 6 from the free-throw line. Filip Borovicanin finished 5 of 6 from the field to finish with 11 points.

Kavion McClain led the way for the Tigers (0-5) with 15 points and six assists. Jaylen Wysinger added 12 points for Texas Southern. Zaire Hayes finished with 10 points.

New Mexico took the lead with 1:13 remaining in the first half and did not give it up. Washington led their team in scoring with eight points in the first half to help put them up 38-31 at the break. New Mexico extended its lead to 77-48 during the second half, fueled by an 11-0 scoring run. Borovicanin scored a team-high 11 points in the second half as their team closed out the win.

