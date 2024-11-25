NM state Rep. Eliseo Alcon steps down due to health concerns

State Rep. Eliseo “Lee” Alcon, D-Milan, announced his retirement from the legislature Saturday citing health issues as the reason. The retirement was effective immediately.

“Rep. Alcon has been a champion for his community throughout his 15 years in the Roundhouse. He helped deliver huge wins for veterans, active service members, and all the people of New Mexico,” New Mexico Speaker of the House Javier Martínez, D-Albuquerque, said in a press release. “As a veteran and retired magistrate judge, Rep. Alcon brought a remarkably diverse perspective to lawmaking. We will miss him dearly.”

Alcon is a Vietnam War veteran who received a Bronze Star for his service as an Army combat medic. He was elected to the state House in 2009 where he advocated for New Mexico veteran support and support for their families, strengthening the state’s economy and environmental protection, according to a New Mexico House Democrats press release.

He served as chairman of the Consumer and Public Affairs Committee and the Labor, Veterans and Military Affairs committee.

“Thank you Eliseo Alcon-a true statesman-for your unselfish/devoted years of service to your family-country-state. You’ve earned your retirement as a State Representative. NM is better because of your many contributions to improve our daily living. I wish you the best-Siempre!” Sen. Pete Campos, D-Las Vegas, said in an X post.

To fill the now-empty seat, the Cibola and McKinley county commissions will each submit nominations to fill Alcon’s vacated seat. Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham will appoint one of the nominees to Alcon’s seat.

Alcon won re-election in November’s election defeating Republican challenger Paul Spencer 59 percent to 41 percent.