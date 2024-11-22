Today in Entertainment History: "Alice's Restaurant" debuted

On Nov. 22, 1955, RCA Records signed Elvis Presley after buying his contract from Sun Records. Elvis got a $5,000 bonus for signing.

In 1965, the musical play "Man of La Mancha" opened in New York.

Also in 1965, musician Bob Dylan married former model Sara Lowndes. The marriage was not made public until the following February.

In 1967, Arlo Guthrie's 22-minute song "Alice's Restaurant" was released.

In 1980, actor Mae West died at her Hollywood residence at age 87.

In 1989, actor Martin Sheen was arrested for blocking an entrance to the Los Angeles federal building. He was part of a protest against U.S. support for El Salvador's government.

In 1992, "60 Minutes" aired an interview with Woody Allen, who said Mia Farrow had threatened to have him killed after she learned he was having an affair with her 21-year-old adopted daughter.

Also in 1992, musician Paul Simon opened his first tour of South America in Brazil.

In 1997, singer Michael Hutchence of INXS (in-ex-ES') died by suicide in a hotel in Sydney, Australia. He was 37.

In 2010, Nicki Minaj released her "Pink Friday" album.

Today's Birthdays: Comedian-director Terry Gilliam (Monty Python) is 84. Actor Tom Conti ("Oppenheimer," "Reuben, Reuben") is 83. Singer Jesse Colin Young (The Youngbloods) is 83. Guitarist-actor Steven Van Zandt (The E Street Band, "The Sopranos") is 74. Bassist Tina Weymouth of Talking Heads is 74. Actor Lin Tucci ("Orange Is The New Black") is 73. Singer Lawrence Gowan of Styx is 68. Actor Richard Kind ("Spin City," "Mad About You") is 68. Actor Jamie Lee Curtis is 66. Singer "Farmer Jason" Ringenberg (Jason and the Scorchers) is 66. Actor Mariel Hemingway is 63. Actor-producer Brian Robbins ("Head of the Class") is 61. Actor Stephen Geoffreys ("Fright Night") is 60. Actor Nicholas Rowe ("The Crown") is 58. Actor Mark Ruffalo is 57. Actor Sidse (sih'-sa) Babett Knudsen ("Westworld") is 56. Drummer Chris Fryar of Zac Brown Band is 54. Actor-singer Tyler Hilton ("One Tree Hill") is 41. Actor Scarlett Johannson is 40. Actor Jamie Campbell Bower ("Twilight" movies) is 36. Actor Alden Ehrenreich (AYR'-en-ryk) ("Solo: A Star Wars Story," "Hail, Caesar") is 35. Singer Candice Glover ("American Idol") is 35. Actor Dacre (DAY'-ker) Montgomery ("Stranger Things") is 30. Actor Mackenzie Lintz ("Under the Dome") is 28.

