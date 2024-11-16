Today in Entertainment History: "Heidi" interrupts football

On Nov. 17, 1968, NBC outraged football fans by cutting away from the final minutes of the New York Jets-Oakland Raiders game to begin a TV adaptation of "Heidi" on schedule. The Raiders beat the Jets, 43-32.

Also in 1968, Glen Campbell received gold records for the singles "By The Time I Get To Phoenix" and "Gentle On My Mind."

In 1970, an Elton John concert was broadcast live over a New York radio station. A recording was released in the U.S. as the album "11-17-70."

In 1979, Jethro Tull bassist John Glascock died of a heart attack after a long history of heart trouble. He was 26.

In 1990, David Crosby broke his left leg, ankle and shoulder in a motorcycle accident in Los Angeles. Police said he was speeding and was not wearing a helmet.

In 1991, Fox became the first network to air a commercial for condoms. It featured a young man talking about disease infecting nice people.

In 1992, the soundtrack to "The Bodyguard" was released.

In 1995, actor Tony Randall married Heather Harlan, an understudy in one of his plays. He was 75, she was 25.

In 2006, singer Chris Robinson of the Black Crowes filed for divorce from actor Kate Hudson. They had been married six years.

Today's Birthdays: Singer-songwriter Bob Gaudio (GOH'-dee-oh) of The Four Seasons is 83. Movie director Martin Scorsese (skor-SEH'-see) is 82. Actor Lauren Hutton is 81. Actor-director Danny DeVito is 80. "Saturday Night Live" producer Lorne Michaels is 80. Actor Stephen Root ("King of the Hill," "NewsRadio") is 73. Actor Mary Elizabeth Mastrantonio is 66. Actor William Moses is 65. Entertainer RuPaul is 64. Musician Joey Williams of The Blind Boys of Alabama is 62. Actor Dylan Walsh ("Nip/Tuck," "Brooklyn Bridge") is 61. Actor-model Daisy Fuentes is 58. Actor Sophie Marceau ("Braveheart") is 58. Singer Ronnie DeVoe of New Edition and Bell Biv DeVoe is 57. Keyboardist Ben Wilson of Blues Traveler is 57. Actor David Ramsey ("Arrow," "Blue Bloods") is 53. Actor Leslie Bibb (Film's "Iron Man," TV's "Popular") is 51. Actor Brandon Call ("Step By Step") is 48. Country singer Aaron Lines is 47. Actor Rachel McAdams ("Wedding Crashers," "The Notebook") is 46. Guitarist Isaac Hanson of Hanson is 44. Actor Justin Cooper ("Liar, Liar") is 36. Bassist Reid Perry of The Band Perry is 36. Actor-singer Raquel Castro ("Jersey Girl") is 30.

