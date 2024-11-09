Today in Entertainment History: "Sesame Street" debuted

On Nov. 10, 1938, Kate Smith first sang Irving Berlin's "God Bless America" on network radio.

In 1958, singers Sam Cooke and Lou Rawls were injured in an auto accident while on tour together. Their chauffeur was killed.

In 1969, "Sesame Street" made its debut on PBS.

Also in 1969, the album "Led Zeppelin 2" was certified gold.

In 1976, Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers began their first major tour, opening for Kiss.

In 1989, the first Career Achievement Awards were given out by the Rhythm and Blues Foundation in Washington. LaVern Baker, Percy Sledge and Mary Wells were among the recipients.

In 1992, a judge found Axl Rose guilty of assault and property damage in connection with a riot at a 1991 Guns N' Roses concert near St. Louis. Rose's sentence was suspended, and he was put on probation. Rose also was ordered to pay $10,000 each to five charities.

In 2014, the single "Uptown Funk" by Mark Ronson featuring Bruno Mars was released.

Today's Birthdays: Blues singer Bobby Rush is 90. Actor Albert Hall ("Ally McBeal," "Beloved") is 87. Country singer Donna Fargo is 83. Lyricist Tim Rice is 80. Actor Jack Scalia (skah-LEE'-ah) is 74. Director Roland Emmerich (EM'-er-ish) ("The Patriot," "Independence Day") is 69. Actor-comedian Sinbad is 68. Actor Mackenzie Phillips ("One Day At A Time") is 65. Author Neil Gaiman (GAY'-mihn) is 64. Actor Vanessa Angel ("Kingpin") is 61. Actor Hugh Bonneville ("Downton Abbey") is 61. Comedian Tommy Davidson ("In Living Color") is 61. Actor Michael Jai (JY) White is 60. Country singer Chris Cagle is 56. Comedian Tracy Morgan ("30 Rock") is 56. Actor Ellen Pompeo (pom-PAY'-oh) ("Grey's Anatomy") is 55. Actor Orny Adams (TV's "Teen Wolf") is 54. Rapper U-God of Wu-Tang Clan is 54. Rapper Warren G is 54. Actor Walton Goggins ("Fallout," "The Shield") is 53. Contemporary Christian singer Matt Maher is 50. Singer-guitarist Jim Adkins of Jimmy Eat World is 49. Rapper-actor Eve is 46. Bassist Chris Joannou (joh-AN'-yoo) of Silverchair is 45. Actor Heather Matarazzo is 42. Singer Miranda Lambert is 41. Actor Josh Peck ("Ice Age," "Drake and Josh") is 38. Singer Vinz Dery of Nico and Vinz is 34. Actor Genevieve Buechner (BUK'-ner) ("UnREAL") is 33. Actor Zoey Deutch (DOYCH) ("Vampire Academy") is 30. Actor Kiernan Shipka ("Riverdale," "Mad Men") is 25. Actor Mackenzie Foy ("Twilight") is 24.

