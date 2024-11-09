Today in Entertainment History: "Dances With Wolves" opened

On Nov. 9, 1961, Brian Epstein first saw The Beatles perform at the Cavern Club in Liverpool. He soon became the band's manager.

In 1962, Motown Records released "You've Really Got a Hold On Me" by The Miracles.

In 1962, Roy Acuff was inducted as the first living member of the Country Music Hall of Fame.

In 1966, Paul McCartney supposedly was killed in a car crash, according to the "Paul is Dead" hoax that circulated in 1969.

In 1967, Roger McGuinn expelled David Crosby from The Byrds.

Also in 1967, Rolling Stone magazine began publication, with John Lennon on the first cover.

In 1976, Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers released their self-titled debut album.

In 1984, the movie "A Nightmare on Elm Street" opened nationwide.

In 1990, "Dances With Wolves," starring Kevin Costner, opened nationwide.

In 1993, actor Angie Dickinson became the first person in 500 shows to walk out of a televised "This Is Your Life" tribute.

In 2003, actor Art Carney died of natural causes at his home near Westbrook, Connecticut. He was 85.

In 2004, Kenny Chesney won entertainer of the year and album of the year for "When The Sun Goes Down" at the Country Music Association Awards. They were his first wins at the CMA Awards.

Today's Birthdays: Actor Robert David Hall ("CSI") is 76. Actor Lou Ferrigno ("The Incredible Hulk") is 73. Gospel singer Donnie McClurkin is 65. Drummer Dee Plakas of L7 is 64. Rapper Pepa of Salt-N-Pepa is 60. Rapper Scarface of Geto Boys is 54. Musician Susan Tedeschi (teh-DES'-kee) is 54. Actor Jason Antoon ("NCIS: Hawai'i") is 53. Actor Eric Dane ("Grey's Anatomy") is 52. Singer Nick Lachey (lah-SHAY') of 98 Degrees is 51. Bassist Barry Knox of Parmalee is 47. Singer Sisqo (Dru Hill) is 46. Country singer Chris Lane is 40. Actor Emily Tyra ("Code Black") is 37. Actor Nikki Blonsky ("Hairspray") is 36.

