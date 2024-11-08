© 2024 KANW
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Kasha-Katuwe Tent Rocks National Monument in New Mexico is set to reopen

KANW New Mexico Public Radio | By Associated Press
Published November 8, 2024 at 5:42 AM MST
FILE - This July 2017 photo shows the conical formations at Tent Rocks National Monument in New Mexico. (AP Photo/Amir Bibawy, File)
Amir Bibawy/AP
/
AP
FILE - This July 2017 photo shows the conical formations at Tent Rocks National Monument in New Mexico. (AP Photo/Amir Bibawy, File)

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — The Kasha-Katuwe Tent Rocks National Monument in New Mexico, which closed in March 2020 amid the COVID-19 pandemic, is reopening later this month.

The U.S. Bureau of Land Management and Cochiti Pueblo announced Thursday the monument will reopen Nov. 21. Visitors will be required to make reservations online.

The tribe will be taking on day-to-day operations of the monument, a popular geologic hiking spot midway between Albuquerque and Santa Fe.

The bureau and Cochiti Pueblo jointly agreed to maintain the closure after pandemic restrictions were lifted to renegotiate operations of the monument.

The monument was created in 2001 with a provision that said it will be managed by the federal government in close cooperation with Cochiti Pueblo.

The agreement comes as the federal government looks for more opportunities to work with tribes to co-manage public lands and to incorporate Indigenous knowledge into planning and management of these spaces.
New Mexico News
Associated Press
See stories by Associated Press