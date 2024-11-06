Today in Entertainment History: Sex Pistols played 1st show

On Nov. 6, 1947, NBC's "Meet The Press" went on the air.

In 1957, "The Lucy-Desi Comedy Hour" premiered on CBS. During the filming of this series, the couple agreed to divorce.

In 1973, singer Gram Parsons' manager, Phil Kaufman, was fined $300 for stealing Parsons' body from the Los Angeles International Airport. The body was cremated instead of taken to Parsons' funeral. Kaufman claimed that it was Parsons' wish to be cremated.

In 1975, the Sex Pistols played their first concert, at a London art school dance. Ten minutes into it, the school social programmer unplugged their amps.

In 1984, Marvin Gay (correct) Senior received five years' probation for shooting and killing his son, singer Marvin Gaye. He had pleaded no contest to voluntary manslaughter.

In 1988, Ringo Starr and his wife, Barbara Bach, announced they were seeking treatment for alcoholism.

In 1989, Cathy Yvonne Stone lost a Supreme Court bid for a share of Hank Williams Senior's copyright royalties. She claimed to be his daughter.

In 1990, fire swept through the backlot at Universal Studios in California, destroying sets used in "Dick Tracy," "Back To The Future Part 2" and other movies.

In 1999, country singer Lee Ann Womack married record producer Frank Liddell in a private ceremony.

In 2020, System Of A Down released the songs "Protect the Land" and "Genocidal Humanoidz," their first new music in 15 years.

Today's Birthdays: Actor June Squibb ("Thelma," "Nebraska") is 95. Singer P.J. Proby is 86. Actor Sally Field is 78. Jazz trumpeter Arturo Sandoval is 75. TV host Catherine Crier is 70. Former news correspondent Maria Shriver is 69. Actor Lori Singer ("Fame," "Footloose") is 67. Bassist Paul Brindley of The Sundays is 61. Singer Corey Glover of Living Colour is 60. Actor Peter DeLuise ("seaQuest DSV," "21 Jump Street") is 58. Actor Kelly Rutherford ("Gossip Girl," "Melrose Place") is 56. Actor Ethan Hawke is 54. Celebrity chef Marcus Samuelsson ("The Taste," "Chopped") is 54. Actor Thandiwe (tan-DEE'-way) Newton is 52. Model-actor Rebecca Romijn (roh-MAYN') is 52. Actor Zoe McLellan ("Designated Survivor," "NCIS: New Orleans") is 50. Actor-writer Nicole Dubuc (duh-BYOOK') ("Major Dad") is 46. Actor Taryn Manning is 46. Actor Patina Miller ("The Hunger Games: Mockingjay," "Madam Secretary") is 40. Singer-songwriter Ben Rector is 38. Actor Emma Stone is 36.

