Robert Carpenter scores 18 as New Mexico State defeats New Mexico Highlands 93-57

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (AP) — Robert Carpenter had 18 points in New Mexico State's 93-57 win over New Mexico Highlands on Monday night.

Carpenter also added five rebounds and three steals for the Aggies. Christian Cook scored 15 points while going 5 of 11 (5 for 9 from 3-point range). Zawdie Jackson shot 4 for 9 (2 for 3 from 3-point range) and 4 of 6 from the free-throw line to finish with 14 points, while adding five assists and four steals.

The Cowboys were led by Kenard Richardson, who posted 14 points and six rebounds. Kyrie Thomas added eight points and KJ LaMonte scored seven.

___

