Today in Entertainment History: Taylor and Simon married

On Nov. 3, 1956, CBS ran the movie "The Wizard of Oz" on television for the first time.

In 1957, two future number one pop songs were released: "Great Balls Of Fire" by Jerry Lee Lewis and "At The Hop" by Danny and the Juniors.

In 1961, Jimmie Rodgers, Hank Williams and Fred Rose became the first people to be elected to the Country Music Hall of Fame.

In 1972, James Taylor and Carly Simon were married at Taylor's New York apartment. They announced their marriage that night at Taylor's concert at Radio City Music Hall. They have since split up.

In 1975, "Good Morning America" premiered on ABC, with hosts David Hartman and Nancy Dussault (doo-SOH').

In 1977, Elton John announced at a London performance that he was retiring from concerts. However, he started performing again two years later.

In 1979, The Eagles album "The Long Run" hit number one on the Billboard 200 albums chart.

In 1990, singer and actor Mary Martin died of cancer in Rancho Mirage, California, at the age of 76. She was best known for playing Peter Pan on stage and on TV.

Also in 1990, Minnie Pearl celebrated her 50th anniversary with the Grand Ole Opry. She received a congratulatory telegram from the White House.

In 1992, the Grateful Dead announced they would break tradition and would not perform a New Year's Eve concert in the San Francisco Bay area.

In 1998, the albums "Mutations" by Beck and "Supposed Former Infatuation Junkie" by Alanis Morissette were released.

Today's Birthdays: Actor Lois Smith is 94. Actor-radio personality Shadoe Stevens ("Dave's World") is 78. Singer Lulu is 76. Actor-comedian Roseanne Barr is 72. Actor Kate Capshaw ("Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom") is 71. Actor Kathy Kinney ("The Drew Carey Show") is 71. Comedian Dennis Miller is 71. Singer Adam Ant is 70. Sports commentator Phil Simms is 69. Director Gary Ross ("Seabiscuit," "The Hunger Games") is 68. Actor Dolph Lundgren ("Rocky IV") is 67. Actor Julie Berman ("Casual," "General Hospital") is 41. Actor Antonia (an-TOHN'-ee-ah) Thomas ("The Good Doctor") is 38. Musician Courtney Barnett is 37. Reality show personality and model Kendall Jenner ("Keeping Up With The Kardashians") is 29.

