Today in Entertainment History: Nirvana's 1st music released

On Nov. 1, 1955, the Famous Flames, featuring James Brown, recorded "Please, Please, Please" at a radio station in Macon, Georgia.

In 1963, the Rolling Stones single "I Wanna Be Your Man" was released in Britain.

In 1964, the Dave Clark Five performed on the "Ed Sullivan Show."

In 1968, Apple Records released "Wonderwall Music" by George Harrison, the first Beatle solo album.

In 1969, Elvis Presley had his first number-one single in seven years with "Suspicious Minds."

In 1971, a funeral for guitarist Duane Allman was held in Macon, Georgia. Allman had been killed in a motorcycle crash three days earlier. At the funeral, the Allman Brothers Band performed several songs.

In 1985, actor Phil Silvers died in Los Angeles. He was 73.

In 1988, actors Jeff Goldblum and Geena Davis were married. They have since divorced.

Also in 1988, Sub Pop Records released Nirvana's first release, "Love Buzz/Big Cheese."

In 2022, rapper Takeoff of Migos was shot and killed outside a Houston bowling alley. He was 28.

Today's Birthdays: Country singer Bill Anderson is 87. Actor Robert Foxworth ("Falcon Crest") is 83. Actor Jeannie Berlin ("The Heartbreak Kid") is 75. Music producer David Foster is 75. Actor Belita Moreno ("Diary of a Wimpy Kid," "George Lopez") is 75. Country singer-songwriter Keith Stegall is 70. Singer Lyle Lovett is 67. Actor Rachel Ticotin (TIK'-ih-tin) is 66. Bassist Eddie MacDonald (The Alarm) is 65. Actor Helene Udy (el-EHN' yoo-DEE') ("Dr. Quinn, Medicine Woman") is 63. Singer-keyboardist Mags Furuholmen of A-ha is 62. Singer Anthony Kiedis (KEE'-dis) of Red Hot Chili Peppers is 62. Drummer Rick Allen of Def Leppard is 61. Country singer Big Kenny of Big and Rich is 61. Singer Sophie B. Hawkins is 60. Rapper Willie D of the Geto Boys is 58. Keyboardist Dale Wallace of Emerson Drive is 55. Actor Toni Collette ("The United States of Tara," "Little Miss Sunshine") is 52. Actor and TV personality Jenny McCarthy is 52. Actor Dave Berman ("CSI") is 51. "American Idol" runner-up Bo Bice is 49. Actor Matt Jones ("Breaking Bad") is 43. Actor Natalia Tena (TEN'-ah) ("Game of Thrones," "Harry Potter" films) is 40. Actor Penn Badgely ("Gossip Girl") is 38. Actor Max Burkholder (TVs "Parenthood") is 27. Actor-drummer Alex Wolff ("The Naked Brothers Band") is 27.

