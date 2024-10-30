Today in Entertainment History: "War of the Worlds" aired

On Oct. 30, 1938, the radio play "The War of the Worlds," starring Orson Welles, aired on CBS. Using fake news bulletins and simulated on-scene reports to portray an invasion by Martians, the broadcast sparked panic among listeners who thought the dramatized events were authentic.

In 1961, music producer Phil Spector's Philles label released its first single. It was a record by The Crystals: "Oh, Yeah, Maybe Baby" backed with "There's No Other (Like My Baby)."

In 1964, Roy Orbison was awarded a gold record for "Oh, Pretty Woman."

In 1967, Brian Jones of the Rolling Stones pleaded guilty to drug possession and was sentenced to nine months in jail. He was released pending an appeal.

In 1970, Jim Morrison of The Doors was sentenced to six months in jail and fined $500 for exposing himself in Miami. He never served the time because he was appealing the decision when he died the following July.

In 1972, Elton John did a command performance benefit for Queen Elizabeth.

In 1974, Kathy Silva filed for divorce from musician Sly Stone of Sly and the Family Stone after less than six months of marriage.

In 1978, the animated TV movie "Kiss Meets the Phantom of the Park" aired on NBC.

In 1982, singer Paul Weller announced the breakup of the British band The Jam.

In 1984, Linda Ronstadt made her operatic debut in a production of "La Boheme" in New York.

In 1997, drummer Bill Berry quit R.E.M.

In 2002, Jam Master Jay of Run-DMC was shot and killed at his recording studio in New York. He was 37.

In 2004, Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker married former Miss USA Shanna Moakler in Santa Barbara, California. They have since split up.

Today's Birthdays: Director Claude Lelouch ("A Man and a Woman") is 87. Songwriter Eddie Holland of Holland-Dozier-Holland is 85. Singer Grace Slick is 85. Singer Otis Williams of The Temptations is 83. Actor Henry Winkler is 79. TV journalist Andrea Mitchell is 78. Drummer Chris Slade (Manfred Mann's Earth Band, AC/DC) is 78. Bassist Timothy B. Schmit of The Eagles (and Poco) is 77. Actor Leon Rippy ("Saving Grace," "Deadwood") is 75. Actor Harry Hamlin is 73. Actor Charles Martin Smith ("American Graffiti," "The Buddy Holly Story") is 71. Country singer T. Graham Brown is 70. Actor Kevin Pollak is 67. Singer-guitarist Jerry De Borg of Jesus Jones is 64. Actor Michael Beach ("Soul Food," "Third Watch") is 61. Singer-guitarist Gavin Rossdale of Bush is 59. Actor Jack Plotnick ("Reno 911!") is 56. "Cash Cab" host Ben Bailey is 54. Actor Billy Brown ("How To Get Away With Murder," "Dexter") is 54. Actor Nia Long is 54. Country singer Kassidy Osborn of SHeDAISY (sh-DAY'-zee) is 48. Actor Gael Garcia Bernal ("Babel," "The Motorcycle Diaries") is 46. Actor Matthew Morrison ("Glee") is 46. Actor Fiona Dourif ("When We Rise," "True Blood") is 43. Actor Shaun Sipos (SEE'-pohs) ("Melrose Place") is 43. Actor Tasso Feldman ("The Resident") is 41. Actor Janel (juh-NEHL') Parrish ("Pretty Little Liars") is 36. Actor Tequan Richmond ("Everybody Hates Chris") is 32. Actor Kennedy McMann (TV's "Nancy Drew") is 28.

