Eric Rivers sets a Florida International record with 295 yards receiving in win over New Mexico St.

MIAMI (AP) — Eric Rivers recorded 295 yards receiving to set a Florida International single-game record, and his three touchdown catches helped the Panthers beat New Mexico State 34-13 on Tuesday night to snap a three-game losing streak.

Only two receivers in Conference USA history have had more yards receiving in game than Rivers — Houston's Donnie Avery with 346 and Louisiana Tech's Carlos Henderson with 326. FIU's previous school record was 201, set by three players including T.Y. Hilton.

New Mexico State only had 246 total yards — and one touchdown.

Rivers finished with three receptions of over 50 yards, highlighted by a one-handed grab with 7:49 left in the third quarter to give FIU a 17-6 lead.

His quarterback, Keyone Jenkins, threw for 338 yards and a career-high four touchdowns for FIU (3-6, 2-3). Eleven of Jenkins' 18 completions went to Rivers.

Jenkins' third touchdown pass was to Dean Patterson with 7:45 left in the fourth to rebuild a two-possession lead at 27-13.

Brandon Nunez and Santino Marucci each threw an interception for New Mexico State (2-6, 1-4), which was coming off a bye following a 33-30 double-overtime win at Louisiana Tech.

FIU is off until Nov. 16 – a span of 18 days – when it hits the road to face Jacksonville State.

