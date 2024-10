Today in Entertainment History: "Newhart" debuted

On Oct. 25, 1962, author John Steinbeck was awarded the Nobel Prize in literature.

Also in 1964, The Rolling Stones made their first appearance on "The Ed Sullivan Show." So many people complained that Sullivan said he'd never invite the Stones back, but they made another appearance in 1965.

In 1966, actors Burt Reynolds and Judy Carne divorced. They had married in 1963.

In 1973, John Lennon sued the U.S. government for allegedly using surveillance against him in connection with his deportation case.

In 1982, Bob Newhart returned to TV in another sitcom with the debut of "Newhart" on CBS.

In 1991, rock promoter Bill Graham died in a helicopter crash after a Huey Lewis concert in Concord, California. He was 60.

In 1992, entertainer Roger Miller died of cancer in Los Angeles at age 65. He's best known for the hit song "King Of The Road."

In 1993, actor Vincent Price died. He was 82.

In 1995, singer Cliff Richard was knighted by Queen Elizabeth. Richard reportedly was the favorite singer of the Queen Mother.

In 1996, singer Paula Abdul married sportswear designer Brad Beckerman in Los Angeles. She filed for divorce 17 months later.

In 2022, Adidas ended its partnership with rapper Kanye West in response to antisemitic remarks he had made online and in interviews.

Today's Birthdays: Actor Marion Ross is 96. Singer Jon Anderson (Yes) is 80. Singer Taffy Nivert of Starland Vocal Band is 80. Guitarist Glenn Tipton of Judas Priest is 77. Actor Brian Kerwin is 75. Guitarist Matthias Jabs of Scorpions is 68. Actor Nancy Cartwright ("The Simpsons") is 67. Country singer Mark Miller of Sawyer Brown is 66. Drummer Chad Smith of Red Hot Chili Peppers and of Chickenfoot is 63. Actor Tracy Nelson ("Father Dowling Mysteries") is 61. Actor Michael Boatman ("The Good Wife," "Spin City") is 60. Actor Kevin Michael Richardson ("The Cleveland Show") is 60. Actor Mathieu Amalric (mah-TYOO' ah-mal-REEK') ("The Grand Budapest Hotel," "Quantum of Solace") is 59. Singer Speech (Arrested Development) is 56. Comedian Samantha Bee ("Full Frontal with Samantha Bee," "The Daily Show") is 55. Actor Adam Goldberg (TV's "The Equalizer," film's "Saving Private Ryan") is 54. Actor Adam Pascal ("Rent") is 54. Guitarist Ed Robertson of Barenaked Ladies is 54. Actor Persia White ("The Vampire Diaries," "Girlfriends") is 54. Country singer Chely (SHEL'-ee) Wright is 54. Actor Leslie Grossman ("American Horror Story," "Popular") is 53. Classical violinist Midori is 53. Actor Craig Robinson ("Brooklyn Nine-Nine," "The Office") is 53. Actor Mehcad (muh-CAD') Brooks ("Supergirl," "Desperate Housewives") is 44. Actor Josh Henderson ("Desperate Housewives") is 43. Singer Jerome Jones (Romeo) of Immature is 43. Singer Katy Perry is 40. Singer Austin Winkler (Hinder) is 40. Singer Ciara is 39. Actor Krista Marie Yu ("Dr. Ken") is 36. Actor Rachel Matthews ("Frozen 2") is 31. Actor Conchita Campbell ("The 4400") is 29.