Today in History: October 22, Lance Armstrong stripped of Tour titles

Today is Tuesday, Oct. 22, the 296th day of 2024. There are 70 days left in the year.

Today in history:

On Oct. 22, 2012, cyclist Lance Armstrong was formally stripped of his seven Tour de France victories and received a lifetime ban from Olympic sports after the International Cycling Union chose not to appeal doping charges against Armstrong by the United States Anti-Doping Agency.

Also on this date:

In 1836, Sam Houston was inaugurated as the first constitutionally elected president of the Republic of Texas.

In 1928, Republican presidential nominee Herbert Hoover spoke of the "American system of rugged individualism" in a speech at New York's Madison Square Garden.

In 1934, bank robber Charles "Pretty Boy" Floyd was shot to death by federal agents and local police at a farm near East Liverpool, Ohio.

In 1962, in a nationally broadcast address, President John F. Kennedy revealed the presence of Soviet-built missile bases under construction in Cuba and announced a naval blockade of all offensive military equipment being shipped to the Communist island nation.

In 1968, Apollo 7 returned safely from Earth orbit, splashing down in the Atlantic Ocean.

In 1995, the largest gathering of world leaders in history marked the 50th anniversary of the United Nations.

In 2014, a gunman shot and killed a soldier standing guard at a war memorial in Ottawa, then stormed the Canadian Parliament building before he himself was shot and killed.

In 2016, the Chicago Cubs won their first pennant since 1945, beating the Los Angeles Dodgers in Game 6 of the National League Championship Series. (The Cubs would go on to beat Cleveland in the World Series in seven games.)

Today's Birthdays: Black Panthers co-founder Bobby Seale is 88. Actor Christopher Lloyd is 86. Actor Derek Jacobi is 86. Actor Tony Roberts is 85. Actor Catherine Deneuve is 81. Physician and author Deepak Chopra is 78. Actor Jeff Goldblum is 72. Actor-comedian Bob Odenkirk is 62. Olympic gold medal figure skater Brian Boitano is 61. Country singer Shelby Lynne is 56. Reggae deejay and singer Shaggy is 56. Film director Spike Jonze is 55. Argentine President Javier Milei is 54. Former MLB All-Star Ichiro Suzuki is 51. Actor Jesse Tyler Ferguson is 49. Actor Corey Hawkins is 36. Actor Jonathan Lipnicki is 34. Rapper 21 Savage is 32.

By The Associated Press undefined

