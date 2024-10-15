Today in Entertainment History: "Rumours" released

On Oct. 15, 1951, the sitcom "I Love Lucy," starring Lucille Ball and Desi Arnaz, premiered on CBS. It ran until mid-1957.

In 1955, Buddy Holly opened a show for Elvis Presley in Lubbock, Texas.

Also in 1955, "Grand Ole Opry" made its TV debut on ABC.

In 1959, the crime show "The Untouchables" made its debut on ABC. The program was based on the real-life exploits of Eliot Ness and his squad of Treasury agents.

In 1971, Rick Nelson was booed when he performed new material at an oldies show in New York. It inspired him to write the song "Garden Party."

In 1977, Fleetwood Mac released "Rumours," one of the best-selling albums of all time.

In 1987, Grateful Dead frontman Jerry Garcia opened a sold-out two-week run of solo shows on Broadway.

In 1996, drummer Tommy Lee of Motley Crue was charged with attacking a tabloid TV cameraman. The photographer was trying to take pictures of Lee and his wife, actor Pamela Anderson Lee, outside a nightclub in suburban Los Angeles.

In 2002, musician Ryan Adams jumped into the audience at a show in Nashville to find a fan who had yelled out a request for "Summer of '69," a Bryan Adams song. Ryan Adams gave the fan $30 as a refund and refused to continue the show until the man left.

In 2007, Drew Carey took over as host for "The Price Is Right," replacing Bob Barker, who hosted the show for more than 35 years.

In 2019, actor Felicity Huffman reported to a minimum security federal prison near San Francisco to serve two-week sentence for her involvement in a nationwide college entrance exam cheating scandal.

Today's Birthdays: Singer Barry McGuire is 89. Actor Linda Lavin ("Alice") is 87. Drummer Don Stevenson of Moby Grape is 82. Actor Victor Banerjee ("A Passage To India") is 78. Musician Richard Carpenter of The Carpenters is 78. Actor Larry Miller ("Mad About You," "Boston Legal") is 71. Actor Jere Burns ("Good Morning, Miami," "Dear John") is 70. TV chef Emeril Lagasse (EM'-ur-ul leh-GAH'-see) is 65. Drummer Mark Reznicek (REHZ'-nih-chek) (The Toadies) is 62. Singer Eric Benet (beh-NAY') is 58. Actor Vanessa Marcil ("Las Vegas," "Beverly Hills 90210") is 56. "Trading Spaces" host Paige Davis is 55. Actor Dominic West ("The Crown," "The Wire") is 55. Singer Kimberly Schlapman of Little Big Town is 55. Singer Ginuwine (JIHN'-yoo-wyn) is 54. Singer Jaci (JAK'-ee) Velasquez is 45. Actor Brandon Jay McLaren (TV's "Ransom") is 44. Singer Keyshia Cole is 43. Actor Vincent Martella ("Everybody Hates Chris") is 32. Actor Bailee Madison ("Good Witch," "Pretty Little Liars") is 25.

