Today in Entertainment History: Garth Brooks joined Opry

On Oct. 6, 1927, the era of talking pictures arrived with the opening of "The Jazz Singer," starring Al Jolson.

In 1969, a George Harrison song became the A-side of a Beatles single for the first time, when The Beatles released "Something" backed with "Come Together."

In 1976, Rick Dees and His Cast of Idiots received a gold record for the novelty single "Disco Duck." The single eventually went platinum.

In 1978, Mick Jagger apologized to the Reverend Jesse Jackson for offensive lyrics in the Rolling Stones song "Some Girls," but he refused to change the words.

In 1980, the Bee Gees sued their manager and PolyGram Records for $200 million, alleging fraud and misrepresentation. The suit was settled out of court.

In 1988, "Dear John," starring Judd Hirsch, premiered on NBC.

In 1989, actor Bette Davis died of cancer in Paris. She was 81.

In 1990, Garth Brooks joined the Grand Ole Opry.

In 1991, Elizabeth Taylor married construction worker Larry Fortensky at Michael Jackson's ranch in California. They divorced in 1996.

In 2020, guitarist Eddie Van Halen died of cancer outside Los Angeles. He was 65. On that same day, singer Johnny Nash died of natural causes at his home in Houston. He was 80.

Today's Birthdays: Actor Britt Ekland is 82. Singer-guitarist Thomas McClary (The Commodores) is 75. Singer Kevin Cronin of REO Speedwagon is 73. Guitarist David Hidalgo of Los Lobos is 70. Actor Elisabeth Shue is 61. Singer-songwriter Matthew Sweet is 60. Actor Jacqueline Obradors (jak-LEEN' oh-brah-DORS') ("NYPD Blue") is 58. Country singer Tim Rushlow (RUSH'-loh) (Little Texas) is 58. Bassist Tommy Stinson (The Replacements, Guns N' Roses) is 58. Actor Amy Jo Johnson ("Felicity," "Mighty Morphin Power Rangers") is 54. Actor Emily Mortimer ("Mary Poppins Returns") is 53. Actor Lamman (la-MAHN') Rucker ("Meet the Browns") is 53. Actor Ioan Gruffudd (YOH'-ihn GRIF'-ith) ("Fantastic Four," "Horatio Hornblower") is 51. Actor Jeremy Sisto ("Law and Order," "Six Feet Under") is 50. Actor Brett Gelman ("Stranger Things") is 48. Singer Melinda Doolittle ("American Idol") is 47. Actor Wes Ramsey ("CSI: Miami") is 47. Actor Karimah (kah-REE'-mah) Westbrook ("All American") is 46. Musician Will Butler of Arcade Fire is 42.

