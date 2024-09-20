Today in History: September 20, Billie Jean King wins "Battle of the Sexes"

Today is Friday, Sept. 20, the 264th day of 2024. There are 102 days left in the year.

Today in history:

On Sept. 20, 1973, in their so-called "Battle of the Sexes," tennis star Billie Jean King defeated Bobby Riggs in straight sets, 6-4, 6-3, 6-3, in the Houston Astrodome.

Also on this date:

In 1519, Portuguese explorer Ferdinand Magellan and his crew set out from Spain on five ships to find a western passage to the Spice Islands. (Magellan was killed en route, but one of his ships completed the first circumnavigation of the globe three years later.)

In 1946, the first Cannes Film Festival, lasting 16 days, opened in France.

In 1962, James Meredith, a Black student, was blocked from enrolling at the University of Mississippi by Democratic Gov. Ross R. Barnett.

In 1964, The Beatles concluded their first full-fledged U.S. tour by performing in a charity concert at the Paramount Theater in New York.

In 1967, the Cunard liner Queen Elizabeth 2 was christened by Britain's Queen Elizabeth II in Clydebank, Scotland.

In 2011, the repeal of the U.S. military's 18-year-old "don't ask, don't tell" compromise took effect, allowing gay and lesbian service members to serve openly.

In 2017, Hurricane Maria, the strongest storm to hit Puerto Rico in more than 80 years, struck the island, wiping out as much as 75 percent of power distribution lines and causing an island-wide blackout.

In 2019, Three Mile Island in Pennsylvania, the 1979 site of the nation's worst commercial nuclear power accident, was shut down by its owner after producing electricity for 45 years.

Today's Birthdays: Actor Sophia Loren is 90. Author George R. R. Martin is 76. Actor Gary Cole is 68. TV news correspondent Deborah Roberts is 64. Actor Maggie Cheung is 60. Actor Kristen Johnston is 57. Rock singers Gunnar and Matthew Nelson are 57. Race car driver Juan Pablo Montoya is 49. Actor Jon Bernthal is 48. Actor Aldis Hodge is 38. Mixed martial artist Khabib Nurmagomedov is 36. Singer-songwriter Phillip Phillips is 34.

