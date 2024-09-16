Today in Entertainment History: "Rapper's Delight" released

On Sept. 16, 1963, the science-fiction anthology series "The Outer Limits" premiered on ABC.

In 1964, the rock and roll TV show "Shindig" premiered on ABC. The show was considered a cut above its competitors at the time because the acts performed on stage, rather than just lip-synched. The first show featured Bobby Sherman, the Everly Brothers, the Righteous Brothers and Sam Cooke.

In 1968, the final episode of "The Andy Griffith Show" aired.

In 1970, a poll in Britain's Melody Maker magazine found that Led Zeppelin was the most popular band. It was the first time in eight years that The Beatles had not topped the list.

In 1972, "The Bob Newhart Show" debuted on CBS.

In 1977, Marc Bolan, leader of the band T. Rex, died in a car crash near London at the age of 29. His girlfriend was at the wheel.

In 1978, the Grateful Dead performed a concert near the pyramids of Egypt.

In 1979, "Rapper's Delight" by the Sugarhill Gang was released. It's considered to be the first rap record.

In 1991, country singer Willie Nelson married makeup artist Ann-Marie D'Angelo. They met on the set of Nelson's 1986 movie "Red Headed Stranger."

In 1992, Barbra Streisand sang in public for the first time in six years at a fundraiser in Beverly Hills for Democratic presidential candidate Bill Clinton.

In 1995, TV viewers voted to keep the swimsuit competition in the Miss America pageant.

In 1998, members of Mott the Hoople reunited for a concert in London, their first concert in 24 years.

In 2021, for the first time, the Academy of Country Music Awards named two entertainers of the year. Thomas Rhett and Carrie Underwood both won the award in a tie.

Today's Birthdays: Actor George Chakiris (chah-KEER'-is) ("West Side Story") is 92. Singer Betty Kelley of Martha and the Vandellas is 80. Drummer Kenney Jones (Small Faces, Faces, The Who) is 76. Actor Susan Ruttan (ruh-TAN') ("L.A. Law") is 76. Actor Ed Begley Junior is 75. Singer David Bellamy of the Bellamy Brothers is 74. Actor Mickey Rourke is 72. Comedian Lenny Clarke ("Sirens," "Rescue Me") is 71. Jazz guitarist Earl Klugh (KLOO) is 71. Actor Christopher Rich ("Reba," "Murphy Brown") is 71. TV weatherman Mark McEwen is 70. Illusionist David Copperfield is 68. Country singer Terry McBride is 66. Actor Jennifer Tilly is 66. Actor Jayne Brook ("Chicago Hope") is 64. Singer Richard Marx is 61. Comedian Molly Shannon ("Saturday Night Live") is 60. Singer Marc Anthony is 56. Talk show host Tamron Hall is 54. Comedian Amy Poehler (POH'-ler) ("Parks and Recreation," "Saturday Night Live") is 53. Actor Toks Olagundoye (tohks oh-lah-GOON'-doh-yay) ("Castle") is 49. Singer Musiq Soulchild is 47. Actor Michael Mosley ("Ozark," "Sirens") is 46. Rapper Flo Rida (RY'-dah) is 45. Actor Alexis Bledel (bleh-DEL') ("Gilmore Girls") is 43. Actor Sabrina Bryan ("The Cheetah Girls") is 40. Actor Madeline Zima ("The Nanny") is 39. Actor Ian Harding ("Pretty Little Liars") is 38. Actor Kyla Pratt ("Fat Albert,'" "Dr. Doolittle") is 38. Actor Daren Kagasoff ("The Secret Life of the American Teenager") is 37. Singer Teddy Geiger is 36. Actor Bailey De Young ("The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel") is 35. Musician-actor Nick Jonas of The Jonas Brothers is 32.

