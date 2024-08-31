Today in Entertainment History: Rock Hall opened

On Sept. 1, 1954, the film "Rear Window" was released.

In 1956, Elvis Presley bought his mother, Gladys, a pink Cadillac.

In 1967, guitarist and vocalist Boz Scaggs joined The Steve Miller Band. Scaggs and Miller had met in high school in Dallas.

In 1977, Blondie signed with Chrysalis Records.

In 1989, a judge in Dublin, Ireland, decided not to convict U2 bassist Adam Clayton of marijuana possession, even though he admitted to the crime. Clayton agreed to contribute money to a women's center in Dublin.

In 1995, the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame and Museum opened in Cleveland.

In 1998, David Bowie premiered Bowienet, his own internet service provider. It closed in 2006.

In 2002, actors Sarah Michelle Gellar and Freddie Prinze Junior were married in Mexico.

Today's Birthdays: Comedian-actor Lily Tomlin is 85. Singer Archie Bell of Archie Bell and the Drells is 80. Singer Barry Gibb of the Bee Gees is 78. Drummer Greg Errico of Sly and the Family Stone is 76. Talk show host Dr. Phil is 74. Singer Gloria Estefan is 67. Jazz saxophonist Boney James is 63. Singer-guitarist Grant Lee Phillips ("Gilmore Girls") is 61. Country singer-songwriter Charlie Robison is 60. DJ Spigg Nice of Lost Boyz is 54. Actor Ricardo Antonio Chavira ("Desperate Housewives") is 53. Actor Maury Sterling ("Homeland") is 53. Actor Scott Speedman ("Felicity") is 49. Singer Angaleena (anj-ah-LEE'-nah) Presley of Pistol Annies is 48. Actor Boyd Holbrook ("Narcos") is 43. Actor Zoe Lister-Jones ("Life in Pieces," "New Girl") is 42. Guitarist Joe Trohman of Fall Out Boy is 40. Actor Aisling (ASH'-ling) Loftus ("Mr. Selfridge") is 34.

