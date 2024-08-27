Today in Entertainment History: Brooks released "No Fences"

On Aug. 27, 1964, comedienne Gracie Allen died of cancer in Los Angeles at the age of 62.

In 1965, The Beatles met Elvis Presley. The meeting was described as very awkward, and Presley greeted the Beatles while playing his guitar to the music on TV.

Also in 1965, Bob Dylan's "Highway 61 Revisited" album was released.

In 1967, Beatles manager Brian Epstein was found dead at his London home. He had overdosed on sleeping pills. At the time, The Beatles were on a retreat with the Maharishi Mahesh Yogi.

In 1990, guitarist Stevie Ray Vaughan, three members of Eric Clapton's entourage and a pilot were killed in a helicopter crash in Wisconsin. Vaughan was 35. Two years later, federal investigators said pilot error was the probable cause of the crash.

Also in 1990, Garth Brooks released his album "No Fences."

In 1998, The New York Times refused to print an ad featuring the cover of Marilyn Manson's "Mechanical Animals" album. Manson appeared on it looking like a naked male-female alien hybrid.

Today's Birthdays: Actor-singer Tommy Sands is 87. Actor Tuesday Weld is 81. Actor G.W. Bailey ("MASH," "The Closer") is 80. Actor Marianne Sagebrecht (mah-ree-AHN'-eh SAY'-geh-bresht) ("The War of the Roses") is 79. Guitarist Alex Lifeson of Rush is 71. Actor Peter Stormare (stor-MAH'-reh) ("Fargo," "The Big Lebowski") is 71. Actor Diana Scarwid ("Mommie Dearest") is 69. Bassist Glen Matlock of The Sex Pistols is 68. Gospel singer Yolanda Adams is 63. Guitarist Matthew Basford of Yankee Grey is 62. Bassist Mike Johnson (Dinosaur Jr.) is 59. Percussionist Bobo of Cypress Hill is 57. Country singer Colt Ford is 55. Actor Chandra Wilson ("Grey's Anatomy") is 55. Bassist Tony Kanal of No Doubt is 54. Rapper Mase is 49. Actor Sarah Chalke ("Scrubs," second Becky on "Roseanne") is 48. Actor RonReaco Lee ("Madea Goes To Jail") is 48. Actor Demetria McKinney ("House of Payne") is 46. Actor Aaron Paul ("Breaking Bad") is 45. Guitarist Jon Siebels of Eve 6 is 45. Actor Shaun Weiss ("The Mighty Ducks") is 45. Keyboardist Megan Garrett of Casting Crowns is 44. Actor Patrick J. Adams ("Suits") is 43. Actor Karla Mosley ("The Bold and the Beautiful") is 43. Actor Amanda Fuller ("Last Man Standing") is 40. Singer Mario is 38. Actor Alexa PenaVega ("Spy Kids") is 36. Actor Ellar Coltrane ("Boyhood") is 30. Actor Savannah Paige Rae ("Parenthood") is 21.

