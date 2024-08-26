Today in Entertainment History: Monroe signed movie contract

By The Associated Press undefined

On Aug. 26, 1946, Norma Jean Baker was signed to a contract with 20th Century Fox, who changed her name to Marilyn Monroe.

In 1968, The Beatles released "Hey Jude" as a single.

In 1970, Jimi Hendrix played what proved to be his last concert, at the Isle of Wight Pop Festival off the English coast. Three weeks later, Hendrix died in London.

In 1978, fans caused massive traffic tie-ups on roads leading to the Canada Jam rock festival. Headliners like The Commodores, Dave Mason and Triumph had to be brought in by helicopter.

In 1980, bassist Tom Petersson left Cheap Trick to form his own band. He rejoined Cheap Trick in 1988.

In 1983, "Merry Christmas, Mr. Lawrence" starring David Bowie, opened in the U.S.

In 1987, Sonny Bono announced he was running for mayor of Palm Springs, California.

In 1996, "Airwolf" star Jan-Michael Vincent was in a traffic accident in southern California that left him temporarily paralyzed.

Today's Birthdays: Singer Vic Dana is 84. Singer Valerie Simpson of Ashford and Simpson is 79. Singer Bob Cowsill of The Cowsills is 75. "60 Minutes" correspondent Bill Whitaker is 73. Actor Brett Cullen ("Falcon Crest," "Person of Interest") is 68. Bandleader Branford Marsalis is 64. Guitarist Jimmy Olander of Diamond Rio is 63. Actor Chris Burke ("Life Goes On") is 59. Singer Shirley Manson of Garbage is 58. Guitarist Dan Vickrey of Counting Crows is 58. Drummer Adrian Young of No Doubt is 55. Actor Melissa McCarthy ("Mike and Molly," "Gilmore Girls") is 54. Latin pop singer Thalia (tah-LEE'-ah) is 53. Actor Meredith Eaton (2017's "MacGyver," "Family Law") is 50. Singer Tyler Connolly of Theory Of A Deadman is 49. Actor Mike Colter ("Luke Cage," "Jessica Jones") is 48. Actor Macaulay Culkin is 44. Actor Chris Pine ("Wonder Woman," new "Star Trek" movies) is 44. Actor-comedian John Mulaney is 42. Singer Brian Kelley of Florida Georgia Line is 39. Singer-actor Cassie is 38. Actor Evan Ross ("The Hunger Games: Mockingjay") is 36. Actor Danielle Savre (SAYV'-ree) ("Station 19," "Heroes") is 36. Actor Dylan O'Brien (TV's "Teen Wolf") is 33. Actor Keke Palmer ("Nope," "Akeelah and the Bee") is 31.

