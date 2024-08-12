I-25 Improved Comanche to Montgomery

Project Overview

The New Mexico Department of Transportation (NMDOT) will begin improving the Interstate 25 (I-25) corridor in Albuquerque between Comanche Road and Montgomery Boulevard, including the freeway, frontage roads, and interchanges.

The project will improve safety and travel times for drivers now and in the future. Additionally, the aging bridges and pavements will be replaced and barrier-separated shared-use paths will be added at the interchanges to improve safety for pedestrians and cyclists.

This is a design-build project, meaning the design and construction will happen concurrently, which allows NMDOT and the contractor to include the most innovative and current construction solutions while ensuring a quality product.

Construction is scheduled to begin as early as August 2024 and continue through spring 2027. Work will occur during the day and at night. Drivers should plan ahead to minimize delays on the road.

