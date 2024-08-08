Today in Entertainment History: David Crosby paroled

On Aug. 8, 1960, Decca Records in Britain destroyed 25,000 copies of the song "Tell Laura I Love Her" by Ray Peterson. The company said the song was "too tasteless and vulgar for the English sensibility."

In 1970, singer Bessie Smith received a marker for her grave in Philadelphia, 33 years after her death. Janis Joplin cited Smith as one of her influences and bought the marker for the grave.

In 1975, singer Hank Williams Jr. suffered nearly-fatal head injuries when he fell while mountain climbing in southern Montana.

In 1982, singer Mickey Thomas of Jefferson Starship married Sara Kendrick in San Francisco.

In 1986, singer David Crosby was paroled from a Texas prison. He had been serving time for drug and weapons charges.

In 1992, Metallica singer James Hetfield was injured by a stage explosion at a concert in Montreal. At that same show, Guns N' Roses singer Axl Rose lost his voice and cut short their set. Fans rioted when the concert ended early.

In 1996, singer Mel Torme (tor-MAY') was hospitalized after a stroke that left his left side weakened and affected his speech.

In 1999, violence broke out for the second night in a row in the parking lot outside a Dave Matthews Band concert in Hartford, Connecticut. Police say people outside the show threw bottles and rocks.

In 2001, actors Tom Cruise and Nicole Kidman were divorced after 11 years of marriage.

In 2004, a bus driver for the Dave Matthews Band dumped human waste from the bus into the Chicago River and onto a tour boat carrying more than 100 passengers. The band later settled with the state of Illinois, and the driver pleaded guilty to reckless conduct and pollution charges.

In 2017, singer Glen Campbell died in Nashville, Tennessee, after battling Alzheimer's disease. He was 81.

Today's Birthdays: Actor Nita Talbot is 94. Actor Dustin Hoffman is 87. Actor Connie Stevens is 86. Country singer Phil Balsley of The Statler Brothers is 85. Actor Larry Wilcox ("CHiPS") is 77. Actor Keith Carradine ("Madam Secretary") is 75. Drummer Anton Fig ("Late Show With David Letterman") is 71. Actor Donny Most ("Happy Days") is 71. Keyboardist Dennis Drew of 10,000 Maniacs is 67. Actor-turned-investment banker Harry Crosby ("Friday the 13th") is 66. News anchor Deborah Norville is 66. Guitarist The Edge of U2 is 63. Drummer Rikki Rockett of Poison is 63. Rapper Kool Moe Dee is 62. Singer Scott Stapp of Creed is 51. Country singer Mark Wills is 51. Actor Kohl Sudduth (TV's "Jesse Stone" movies) is 50. Guitarist Tom Linton of Jimmy Eat World is 49. Singer J.C. Chasez (shah-ZAY') of 'N Sync is 48. Actor Tawny Cypress ("Heroes") is 48. Singer Drew Lachey (lah-SHAY') of 98 Degrees is 48. Singer Marsha Ambrosius (Floetry) is 47. Actor Lindsay Sloane ("Sabrina the Teenage Witch") is 47. Actor Countess Vaughn ("The Parkers," "Moesha") is 46. Actor Michael Urie ("Ugly Betty") is 44. Actor Meagan Good ("Think Like A Man") is 43. Guitarist Eric Howk (HAWK) of Portugal. The Man is 43. Actor Jackie Cruz ("Orange Is The New Black") is 40. Actor Ken Baumann ("The Secret Life of the American Teenager") is 35. Singer Shawn Mendes is 26. Actor Bebe Wood ("The Real O'Neals") is 23.