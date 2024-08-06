Man and 2 siblings found dead at an Albuquerque home, police say it appears to be a murder-suicide

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Three people have been found dead at a southeast Albuquerque home in an apparent murder-suicide, authorities said Monday.

Albuquerque police said it appears a 22-year-old man fatally shot his 20-year-old sister and 17-year-old brother before turning the gun on himself.

Police said the three all had gunshot wounds to the head. A possible motive for the murder-suicide is not immediately known and police weren't releasing the names of the three dead at this time.

"It's a real tragedy," police spokesman Gilbert Gallegos said at a news conference.

Police said officers received a call around 11 p.m. Sunday that three people were found unresponsive inside a residence and were later pronounced dead at the scene.

They said the man lived in the home with his younger siblings and his mother, who was out of the house at the time of the shooting.

She discovered the bodies when she returned home and called police.