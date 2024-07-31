Today in Entertainment History: MGM's lion first roared

On July 31, 1928, Leo the Lion roared for the first time at the beginning of MGM's first talking picture, "White Shadows in the South Seas."

In 1964, country star Jim Reeves died when the plane he was piloting crashed during a thunderstorm near Nashville, Tennessee. He was 40. His pianist, Dean Manuel, also was killed.

Also in 1964, a Rolling Stones concert in Belfast was stopped after only 12 minutes because of rioting fans.

In 1970, Chet Huntley said "Good night, David," for the last time to David Brinkley. Huntley retired from the NBC "Nightly News" after 15 years.

In 1971, James Taylor reached the top of the Billboard Hot 100 singles chart with "You've Got A Friend."

In 1987, a judge in San Francisco ruled that singer Dave Prater and his new partner Sam Daniels could not bill themselves as Sam and Dave. The original Sam and Dave, with Sam Moore, had a string of hits including "Soul Man" and "Hold On, I'm Coming."

In 1990, Zsa Zsa Gabor was released from jail in El Segundo, California, after serving a 72-hour sentence for slapping a Beverly Hills police officer.

In 1991, Black Crowes lead singer Chris Robinson was given six months' probation for spitting on a customer in a 7-Eleven store in Denver.

In 1996, Aerosmith fired longtime manager Tim Collins, who later hinted that the band was back on drugs.

In 1998, actor Gary Coleman turned himself in to police after allegedly punching a female fan who asked for his autograph.

Today's Birthdays: Jazz guitarist Kenny Burrell is 93. Actor Susan Flannery ("Bold and the Beautiful") is 85. Actor France Nuyen ("South Pacific," "The Joy Luck Club") is 85. Singer Lobo is 81. Actor Geraldine Chaplin is 80. Singer Gary Lewis of Gary Lewis and the Playboys is 79. Actor Lane Davies ("Lois and Clark") is 74. Actor Barry Van Dyke ("Murder 101," "Diagnosis Murder") is 73. Actor Alan Autry ("In the Heat of the Night," "Grace Under Fire") is 72. Jazz pianist-actor Michael Wolff ("The Naked Brothers Band') is 72. Actor James Read (TV's "Charmed," film's "Legally Blonde") is 71. Actor Michael Biehn (BEEN) ("The Terminator," "Aliens") is 68. Singer-guitarist Daniel Ash (Love and Rockets, Bauhaus) is 67. Actor Dirk Blocker ("Brooklyn Nine-Nine") is 67. Drummer Bill Berry (R.E.M.) is 66. Actor Wesley Snipes is 62. Country singer Chad Brock is 61. Musician Fatboy Slim is 61. Guitarist Jim Corr of The Corrs is 60. "Harry Potter" author J.K. Rowling is 59. Actor Dean Cain ("Lois and Clark") is 58. Actor Jim True-Frost ("American Odyssey," "The Wire") is 58. Actor Loren Dean ("Billy Bathgate," "Space Cowboys") is 55. Actor Eve Best ("Nurse Jackie") is 53. Actor Annie Parisse (pah-REES') ("How To Lose A Guy In 10 Days") is 49. Actor Robert Telfer ("Saved By The Bell") is 47. Country singer Zac Brown of Zac Brown Band is 46. Actor B.J. Novak ("The Office") is 45. Rapper Lil Uzi Vert is 30. Actor Rico Rodriguez ("Modern Family") is 26.