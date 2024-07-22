Today in Entertainment History: Ross played Central Park

On July 22, 1965, Mick Jagger, Keith Richards and Bill Wyman of the Rolling Stones were fined five pounds for urinating on the wall of a London gas station. They were charged with "insulting behavior."

In 1967, Vanilla Fudge made their concert debut in New York.

In 1969, singer Aretha Franklin was arrested for disorderly conduct after a disturbance in a Detroit parking lot.

In 1972, the variety show "The Bobby Darin Amusement Company" premiered on CBS.

In 1977, Elvis Costello's first album, "My Aim Is True," was released in the UK. It was released in the U.S. in October of that year.

In 1983, Diana Ross performed a concert in New York's Central Park. A show the night before had been rained out.

In 1996, the parents of a teenage murder victim sued the band Slayer. The suit contended that the band's lyrics were "satanic" and inspired three teen-age boys to rape, torture and stab the teen girl to death. The lawsuit was later dismissed.

Today's Birthdays: Actor Terence Stamp is 86. Singer George Clinton is 83. Singer-actor Bobby Sherman is 81. Actor Danny Glover is 78. Writer-director Paul Schrader is 78. Actor-comedian-director Albert Brooks is 77. Singer Don Henley is 77. Composer Alan Menken ("Little Mermaid," "Little Shop of Horrors") is 75. Singer-actor Lonette McKee ("Brewster's Millions," "The Women of Brewster Place") is 71. Musician Al Di Meola is 70. Actor Willem Dafoe is 69. Actor John Leguizamo (leh-goo-ZAH'-moh) is 64. Singer Keith Sweat is 63. Singer Emily Saliers (SAYL'-yers) of the Indigo Girls is 61. Actor-comedian David Spade is 60. Actor Patrick Labyorteaux (LAH'-bor-toh) ("JAG," "Little House on the Prairie") is 59. Bassist Pat Badger of Extreme is 57. Actor Irene Bedard ("Pocahontas") is 57. Actor Rhys Ifans (REES EYE'-fanz) ("Elementary," "Notting Hill") is 57. Actor-singer Jaime Camil ("Jane the Virgin") is 51. Musician Daniel Jones (Savage Garden) is 51. Singer Rufus Wainwright is 51. Actor Franka Potente (poh-TEN'-tay) ("The Bourne Identity") is 50. Actor Parisa Fitz-Henley ("Jessica Jones," "Midnight, Texas") is 47. Actor A.J. Cook ("Criminal Minds") is 46. Actor Keegan Allen ("Pretty Little Liars") is 37. Singer-actor Selena Gomez is 32.