Today in Entertainment History: Presley's 1st single on sale

On July 19, 1954, Elvis Presley's first single was released by Sun Records. It was "That's All Right (Mama)" backed by "Blue Moon of Kentucky."

In 1966, Frank Sinatra and Mia Farrow were married. He was 51, she was 21. They divorced in 1968.

In 1973, guitarist Clarence White of The Byrds was buried in California. He had been killed in a traffic accident.

In 1975, country singer Lefty Frizzell died of a stroke in Nashville. He was 47.

In 1980, David Bowie made his stage debut in the Denver production of "The Elephant Man."

In 1995, La Toya Jackson filed for bankruptcy, blaming her money troubles on a judgment against her after she cut short an engagement at the Moulin Rouge in Paris.

In 2019, a Pennsylvania appeals court overturned rapper Meek Mill's conviction in a drug and gun case that had kept him on probation for a decade. A month later, he pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor gun charge that resolved the case.

Today's Birthdays: Actor Helen Gallagher ("Ryan's Hope") is 98. Singer Vikki Carr is 84. Actor George Dzundza (ZUN'-da) ("Hack," "Law and Order") is 79. Singer-bassist Alan Gorrie of Average White Band is 78. Guitarist Brian May of Queen is 77. Guitarist Bernie Leadon (LED'-uhn) (Eagles, Nitty Gritty Dirt Band) is 77. Actor Beverly Archer ("Major Dad, "Mama's Family") is 76. Actor Peter Barton ("Sunset Boulevard," "Burke's Law") is 68. Drummer Kevin Haskins (Bauhaus, Love and Rockets) is 64. Actor Campbell Scott is 63. Actor Anthony Edwards ("ER") is 62. Country singer Kelly Shiver (Thrasher Shiver) is 61. Actor Clea Lewis ("Ellen") is 59. Singer Urs Buhler (BOOL'-er) of Il Divo is 53. Drummer Jason McGerr of Death Cab For Cutie is 50. Actor Benedict Cumberbatch is 48. Actor Erin Cummings ("Astronaut Wives Club") is 47. TV Chef Marcela Valladolid ("The Kitchen") is 46. Actor Chris Sullivan ("This Is Us") is 44. Actor Jared Padalecki ("Supernatural," "Gilmore Girls") is 42. Actor Trai Byers ("Empire," "Selma") is 41. Actor Kaitlin Doubleday ("Nashville," "Empire") is 40. Comedian Dustin Ybarra (ih-BAR'-ah) ("Kevin (Probably) Saves The World") is 38. Actor Steven Anthony Lawrence ("Even Stevens") is 34.