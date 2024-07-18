Today in Entertainment History: Houston and Brown married

On July 18, 1953, Elvis Presley recorded "My Happiness" as a gift for his mother. It was his first recording.

In 1960, Hank Ballard and the Midnighters released "The Twist." The song didn't take off until Chubby Checker covered it later that year.

In 1966, singer Bobby Fuller of the Bobby Fuller Four was found dead in his car in Los Angeles at the age of 24. The cause of death was not determined.

In 1974, the U.S. Justice Department ordered that John Lennon be deported. A federal appeals court overturned the deportation order in 1975. The following year, Lennon was granted permanent U.S. residency.

In 1991, the first Lollapalooza festival launched in Phoenix. It featured Jane's Addiction, Living Colour, Siouxsie (SOO'-see) and the Banshees, Henry Rollins and Nine Inch Nails.

In 1992, singers Whitney Houston and Bobby Brown were married at her mansion in New Jersey.

In 1993, Rage Against The Machine appeared on the stage at Lollapalooza in Philadelphia wearing nothing but duct tape over their mouths. They stood in silence for 25 minutes to protest the Parents' Music Resource Center.

Today's Birthdays: Director Paul Verhoeven (VER'-hoh-ven) ("Basic Instinct," "Showgirls") is 86. Singer Brian Auger is 85. Singer Dion is 85. Actor James Brolin is 84. Singer Martha Reeves of Martha and the Vandals is 83. Guitarist Wally Bryson of The Raspberries is 75. Actor Margo Martindale ("Sneaky Pete," "The Americans") is 73. Bluegrass singer Ricky Skaggs is 70. Actor Audrey Landers ("Dallas") is 68. Drummer Nigel Twist of The Alarm is 67. Actor Anne-Marie Johnson ("That's So Raven," "In The Heat of the Night") is 64. Actor Elizabeth McGovern ("Downton Abbey") is 63. Keyboardist John Hermann of Widespread Panic is 62. Talk show host/actor Wendy Williams is 60. Actor Vin Diesel is 57. Actor Grant Bowler ("True Blood," "Ugly Betty") is 56. Actor Eddie Matos ("All My Children") is 52. Rapper M.I.A. is 49. Guitarist Daron Malakian of System Of A Down and of Scars On Broadway is 49. Actor Elsa Pataky ("The Fast and the Furious" films) is 48. Drummer Tony Fagenson (Eve 6) is 46. Director Jared Hess ("Nacho Libre," "Napoleon Dynamite") is 45. Actor Kristen Bell is 44. Actor Michiel Huisman (MIHK'-heel HOWS'-man) ("Game of Thrones") is 43. Singer Ryan Cabrera is 42. Actor Priyanka Chopra Jonas ("Quantico") is 42. Drummer Aaron Gillespie of Underoath is 41. Actor Chace Crawford ("Gossip Girl") is 39. Actor James Norton ("Bob Marley: One Love") is 39. Bassist Paul Kowert of Punch Brothers is 38. Guitarist Joe Dean Junior (Dailey and Vincent) is 35.