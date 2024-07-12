Today in Entertainment History: "Disco Demolition" held

On July 12, 1962, the Rolling Stones played their first gig at a club in London. The lineup of the band included Mick Jagger, Brian Jones and Keith Richards. Drummer Charlie Watts and bassist Bill Wyman joined later.

In 1969, Blind Faith made its U.S. debut at New York's Madison Square Garden.

Also in 1969, "The Ballad of John and Yoko" was banned by many radio stations because they were offended by the line, "Christ, you know it ain't easy."

In 1970, Johnny Cash sent autographed records and photos to South Dakota judge S.K. Hicks, who claimed to be the inspiration for Johnny Cash's single "A Boy Named Sue."

In 1975, K.C. and the Sunshine Band made their pop chart debut with "Get Down Tonight."

In 1979, singer Minnie Riperton died of cancer in Los Angeles at the age of 31. She was best known for her 1975 hit "Lovin' You."

Also in 1979, a Chicago disc jockey held a "disco demolition" between a baseball doubleheader at Comiskey Park. The second game was called off because so much damage had been done to the field from blowing up a crate of disco records.

In 1992, Guns N' Roses singer Axl Rose was arrested at New York's JFK International Airport on a warrant from St. Louis prosecutors. Rose was wanted on charges stemming from a riot during a 1991 Guns N' Roses concert. He was released on $100,000 bond.

Also in 1992, a memorial to Buddy Holly was unveiled in Dallas.

In 1996, drummer Jimmy Chamberlin of Smashing Pumpkins was charged with heroin possession. Police say he was with Jonathan Melvoin (MEL'-voyn), a backup keyboard player for the band who died of a drug overdose in a hotel room in New York.

Today's Birthdays: Actor Denise Nicholas ("In the Heat of the Night") is 80. Fitness guru Richard Simmons is 76. Singer Walter Egan is 76.Actor Cheryl Ladd ("Charlie's Angels") is 73. Singer Ricky McKinnie of The Blind Boys of Alabama is 72. Actor Mel Harris ("thirtysomething") is 68. Gospel singer Sandi Patty is 68. Actor Buddy Foster ("Mayberry RFD") is 67. Guitarist Dan Murphy of Soul Asylum is 62. Actor Judi Evans ("Days of Our Lives") is 60. Singer Robin Wilson of the Gin Blossoms is 59. Actor Lisa Nicole Carson ("Ally McBeal") is 55. Country singer Shannon Lawson is 51. Actor Anna Friel ("Monarch," "Pushing Daisies") is 48. Singer Tracie Spencer is 48. Actor Alison Wright ("The Americans") is 48. Actor Steve Howey ("Reba") is 47. Actor Topher Grace ("That '70s Show") is 46. Actor Michelle Rodriguez ("The Fast and The Furious" films, "Lost") is 46. Actor Kristen Connolly ("Zoo") is 44. Singer-guitarist Kimberly Perry of The Band Perry is 41. Actor Matt Cook ("Man with a Plan") is 40. Actor Natalie Martinez ("Under the Dome") is 40. Actor Ta'Rhonda Jones ("Empire") is 36. Actor Melissa O'Neill ("The Rookie") is 36. Actor Rachel Brosnahan ("The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel," "House of Cards") is 34. Actor Erik Per Sullivan ("Malcolm in the Middle") is 33.