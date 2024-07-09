Today in Entertainment History: Clark debuted on "Bandstand"

On July 9, 1935, Jimmy Stewart's first film, "Murder Man," opened.

In 1955, Pat Boone released his version of "Ain't That A Shame," which became his first number-one hit.

In 1956, Dick Clark made his debut as host of "Bandstand" on a Philadelphia TV station. The name was changed to "American Bandstand" when it went to ABC.

In 1968, The Temptations appeared at the Valley Forge Music Fair in Pennsylvania without baritone David Ruffin. He had been fired by Motown Records because he wanted to change the direction of the band. He was later rehired as a solo artist.

In 1971, Jim Morrison of The Doors was buried in Paris, six days after he was found dead in a bathtub. Word of Morrison's death was finally given to the press after the burial, apparently to spare family members from being approached by reporters.

In 1972, Paul McCartney began a European tour in France with his band Wings. It was his first tour since the last Beatles tour in 1966.

In 1975, Cher filed court papers to dissolve her marriage to Gregg Allman of The Allman Brothers. They had been married nine days.

In 1981, The Jacksons kicked off a 36-city tour, which grossed them $5.5 million and led to "The Jacksons Live" album.

In 1995, the Grateful Dead gave their last concert with Jerry Garcia, at Chicago's Soldier Field.

In 1999, Rolling Stone Mick Jagger and model Jerry Hall divorced. They were together for 21 years. The court hearing took 12 minutes.

In 2001, the Backstreet Boys announced they were postponing their tour because singer A.J. McLean was entering rehab.

Today's Birthdays: Singer Dee Dee Kenniebrew of The Crystals is 79. Author Dean Koontz is 79. Actor Chris Cooper is 73. TV personality-turned-musician John Tesh is 72. Country singer David Ball is 71. Business leader Kevin O'Leary ("Shark Tank") is 70. Singer Debbie Sledge of Sister Sledge is 70. Actor Jimmy Smits is 69. Actor Tom Hanks is 68. Singer Marc Almond of Soft Cell is 67. Actor Kelly McGillis is 67. Singer Jim Kerr of Simple Minds is 65. Singer Courtney Love is 60. Bassist Frank Bello of Anthrax is 59. Actor David O'Hara ("The District") is 59. Actor Pamela Adlon ("King of the Hill," "Louie") is 58. Actor Scott Grimes ("ER," "Party of Five") is 53. Singer-guitarist Isaac Brock of Modest Mouse is 49. Musician Jack White is 49. Singer Dan Estrin of Hoobastank is 48. Actor Fred Savage is 48. Actor Linda Park ("Star Trek: Enterprise") is 46. Actor Megan Parlen ("Hang Time") is 44. Singer-actor Kiely (KEE'-lee) Williams of 3LW ("Cheetah Girls" films) is 38. Actor Mitchel Musso ("Phineas and Ferb," "Hannah Montana") is 33. Actor Georgie Henley ("The Chronicles of Narnia") is 29.