Today in Entertainment History: Stuart and Smith married

On July 8, 1961, country singer Toby Keith was born in Clinton, Oklahoma.

In 1967, actor Vivien Leigh died of tuberculosis in London. She was 53.

In 1969, singer Marianne Faithfull was found in a coma following an overdose of barbiturates. Authorities in Australia ruled it a suicide attempt. Faithfull was in Australia with Mick Jagger filming "Ned Kelly."

In 1970, a summer replacement show starring the Everly Brothers began airing on ABC. The show ran until mid-September.

In 1971, a minor riot broke out during an appearance by Mott The Hoople at the Royal Albert Hall in London. The hall's management temporarily banned rock performances at the venue after that.

In 1985, Playboy and Penthouse magazines went on sale with nude photos of Madonna.

In 1997, country singers Marty Stuart and Connie Smith married.

In 2020, actor Naya Rivera drowned while on a boating excursion with her 4-year-old son on a lake outside Los Angeles. Rivera was 33. The boy was found unharmed in the boat.

Today's Birthdays: Drummer Jaimoe (JAY'-moh) Johanson of The Allman Brothers is 80. Actor Jeffrey Tambor is 80. Actor Kim Darby is 77. Actor Jonelle Allen ("Dr. Quinn, Medicine Woman") is 76. Children's singer Raffi is 76. Actor Anjelica Huston is 73. Actor Kevin Bacon is 66. Actor Robert Knepper ("Prison Break," "iZombie") is 65. Guitarist Graham Jones of Haircut 100 is 63. Singer Joan Osborne is 62. Actor Rocky Carroll ("NCIS") is 61. Actor Michael B. Silver ("Instinct," "NYPD Blue") is 57. Actor Billy Crudup (KROO'-dup) (TV's "The Morning Show," film's "Almost Famous") is 56. Actor Michael Weatherly ("NCIS," "Dark Angel") is 56. Singer Beck is 54. Country singer Drew Womack of Sons of the Desert is 54. Comedian Sebastian Maniscalco is 51. Guitarist Stephen Mason of Jars of Clay is 49. Actor Milo Ventimiglia (MEE'-loh vehn-tih-MEEL'-yuh) ("This Is Us," "Gilmore Girls") is 47. Actor Lance Gross ("House of Payne") is 43. Actor Sophia Bush ("Chicago P.D.," "One Tree Hill") is 42. Guitarist Jamie Cook of Arctic Monkeys is 39. Actor Maya Hawke ("Little Women," "Stranger Things") is 26. Actor-musician Jaden Smith ("The Pursuit of Happyness") is 26.