4th of July events and celebrations.

Parades

Corrales, 4th of July parade. 10 a.m. Corrales Road (watch for KANW!)

Los Lunas, parade, 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. Parade ends of Don Pasqual Road.

Celebrations

Albuquerque, Freedom 4th, at Balloon Fiesta Park. 3 p.m. to 10 p.m. Concert and fireworks.

Santa Fe, Santa Fe Place Mall, 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. Music, food trucks and fireworks.

Rio Rancho 4th celebration, Campus Park, 5 p.m. Food trucks, music, fireworks.

Chama, Let Freedom Ring music festival, noon to 11 p.m. Music and fireworks.

Taos Hometown celebration, 5 p.m. Kit Carson Park. Music from Fruition, Chris Arelleno, and more. Food vendors.

Socorro, 30th annual 4th of July celebration, noon to 10 p.m. Music and fireworks.

Los Lunas, at the sports complex, 4 p.m, fireworks at 9:15. Food trucks, music and fireworks.

Angel Fire, drone show, Frontier Park, 3 p.m. to 9:15 p.m. Live music and synchronized drone show.

Santa Rosa, fireworks at dusk.

Grants fireworks, at the old Grants Jail Grounds, at dusk.

Gallup, Stars and Stripes Celebration, sports complex 2 p.m. to 10 p.m. Food, games, activities, fireworks.

Las Vegas, cancelled.