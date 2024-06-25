Today in Entertainment History: "Purple Rain" album released

On June 25, 1951, the first commercial color telecast took place as CBS transmitted a one-hour special from New York to four other cities.

In 1963, singer George Michael was born in London.

In 1967, The Beatles recorded "All You Need Is Love" live on the "Our World" program, which was seen worldwide.

In 1984, Prince released his "Purple Rain" album.

Also in 1984, Patti Scialfa (skee-AL'-fah) joined Bruce Springsteen's E Street Band as a backup singer, four days before the "Born in the USA" tour began.

In 1988, Debbie Gibson became the youngest artist to ever write, produce and perform a number-one hit, when "Foolish Beat" hit the top of the charts. She graduated from high school the next day.

In 1992, Billy Joel received his high school diploma. Twenty-five years earlier, he had overslept and missed his English and gym finals.

In 1995, Pearl Jam canceled their tour because of an ongoing battle with Ticketmaster. They objected that the business had a monopoly and charged fans too big a surcharge on concert tickets.

In 1997, actors Jim Carrey and Lauren Holly split up. They had been married for ten months.

In 2006, actor Nicole Kidman married musician Keith Urban in Sydney.

In 2009, musician Michael Jackson died of cardiac arrest in Los Angeles. He was 50.

Also in 2009, actor Farrah Fawcett died of cancer outside Los Angeles. She was 62.

Today's Birthdays: Actor June Lockhart is 99. Singer Eddie Floyd is 87. Actor Barbara Montgomery ("Amen," "The Women of Brewster Place") is 85. Actor Mary Beth Peil (PEEL) ("The Good Wife," "Dawson's Creek") is 84. Singer Carly Simon is 81. Actor-comedian Jimmie Walker is 77. Director-actor Michael Lembeck (directed "Santa Clause," acted in "One Day at a Time") is 76. Singer Tim Finn of Split Enz and Crowded House is 72. Keyboardist David Paich of Toto is 70. Actor Michael Sabatino ("NYPD Blue") is 69. Actor Ricky Gervais (jer-VAYZ') is 63. Actor John Benjamin Hickey ("The Big C") is 61. Actor Erica Gimpel (TV's "Fame," "Profiler") is 60. Rapper Richie Rich is 57. Guitarist Sean Kelly (Sixpence None The Richer) is 53. Actor Angela Kinsey ("The Office") is 53. Bassist Mike Kroeger (KROO'-ger) of Nickelback is 52. Actor Linda Cardellini ("ER," "Scooby Doo") is 49. Actor Busy Philipps ("ER," "Dawson's Creek") is 45.