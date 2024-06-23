Today in Entertainment History: Tiffany began mall tour

In 1975, Alice Cooper broke six ribs after falling off the stage during a concert in Vancouver.

In 1987, singer Tiffany began her tour of performances at shopping malls in Paramus (pah-RAM'-us), New Jersey.

In 1989, Members of New Kids On The Block were nearly thrown out of a hotel in Anaheim, California. They were caught throwing balloons filled with Kool-Aid at guests.

In 1994, Barry Manilow's first musical, "Copacabana" -- based on his 1976 hit song -- opened in London.

In 1996, actor Robert Downey Junior was arrested on drug charges after authorities found crack cocaine, heroin and an unloaded .357 Magnum revolver in his truck during a traffic stop in Malibu, California.

In 2016, bluegrass pioneer Ralph Stanley died of skin cancer at his home in Sandy Ridge, Virginia, at the age of 89.

Today's birthdays: Singer Diana Trask is 84. Actor Ted Shackelford ("Knots Landing") is 78. Actor Bryan Brown ("The Thorn Birds") is 77. Actor Jim Metzler ("North and South") is 73. Former "American Idol" judge Randy Jackson is 68. Actor Frances McDormand is 67. Drummer Steve Shelley of Sonic Youth is 62. Director Josh Whedon ("The Avengers," "Marvels' Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.") is 60. Singer Chico DeBarge is 54. Actor Selma Blair is 52. Actor Joel Edgerton ("Loving") is 50. Singer KT Tunstall is 49. Singer Virgo Williams of Ghostown DJs is 49. Actor Emmanuelle Vaugier (voh-ZHAY') ("Two and a Half Men") is 48. Singer-songwriter Jason Mraz is 47. Actor Melissa Rauch ("The Big Bang Theory") is 44. Singer Duffy is 40.