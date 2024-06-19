Today in Entertainment History: Lynn made chart debut

On June 19, 1952, the celebrity-panel game show "I've Got A Secret" debuted on CBS.

In 1960, Loretta Lynn's "I'm A Honky Tonk Girl" became her first record to make the Billboard country chart. It peaked at number 14.

In 1973, the stage production of "The Rocky Horror Show" opened in London. Tim Curry later repeated his starring role in the 1975 movie version, "The Rocky Horror Picture Show."

In 1976, Wild Cherry released the single "Play That Funky Music."

In 1978, the comic strip "Garfield" appeared for the first time.

In 1980, Donna Summer became the first act to sign to Geffen Records, the new label started by David Geffen. Her first release for Geffen was "The Wanderer."

In 1988, more than 3,000 East Germans gathered by the Berlin Wall to hear Michael Jackson, who was performing across the border in West Germany.

In 1992, "Batman Returns" opened. It pulled in a record-breaking $16.8 million its first day.

In 1996, the Disney film "The Hunchback of Notre Dame" made its premiere in New Orleans.

In 1997, singer Bobby Helms died at his home in Martinsville, Indiana. He was 61.

Today's Birthdays: Actor Gena (JEH'-nuh) Rowlands is 94. Singer Spanky McFarlane of Spanky and Our Gang is 82. Actor Phylicia Rashad (ruh-SHAHD') is 76. Singer Ann Wilson of Heart is 74. Keyboardist Larry Dunn (Earth, Wind and Fire) is 71. Actor Kathleen Turner is 70. Country singer Doug Stone is 68. Singer Mark "Marty" DeBarge of DeBarge is 65. Singer-dancer Paula Abdul is 62. Actor-filmmaker Andy Lauer ("Caroline in the City") is 61. Singer-guitarist Brian Vander Ark of The Verve Pipe is 60. Actor Mia Sara ("Ferris Bueller's Day Off") is 57. "Good Morning America" host Lara Spencer is 55. Guitarist Brian "Head" Welch of Korn is 54. Actor Jean Dujardin ("The Artist") is 52. Actor Robin Tunney is 52. Actor Bumper Robinson ("Sabrina The Teenage Witch," "A Different World") is 50. Actor Poppy Montgomery ("Unforgettable," "Without a Trace") is 49. Singer-banjoist Scott Avett of The Avett Brothers is 48. Actor Ryan Hurst ("The Walking Dead," "Sons of Anarchy") is 48. Actor Zoe Saldana is 46. Actor Neil Brown Jr. ("The Walking Dead," "SEAL Team") is 44. Actor Lauren Lee Smith ("CSI") is 44. Singer Macklemore of Macklemore and Ryan Lewis is 42. Actor Paul Dano is 40. Actor Giacomo Gianniotti (JAK'-oh-moh jon-YOH'-tee) ("Grey's Anatomy") is 35. Actor Chuku Modu ("The Good Doctor") is 34. Actor Atticus Shaffer ("The Middle") is 26