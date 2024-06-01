Today in Entertainment History: Marilyn Monroe was born

On June 1, 1926, Marilyn Monroe was born in Los Angeles. Her birth certificate listed her as Norma Jeane Mortenson.

In 1964, the Rolling Stones arrived in New York to begin their first North American tour. The opening date was at a high school stadium in a Boston suburb.

In 1967, The Beatles album "Sergeant Pepper's Lonely Hearts Club Band" was released in Britain. Two days later, it was released in North America.

In 1971, Elvis Presley's birthplace -- a two-room home in Tupelo, Mississippi -- was opened to the public.

In 1973, the James Bond movie "Live and Let Die" opened.

In 1975, the Rolling Stones began their first tour with guitarist Ron Wood.

In 1990, singer Mariah Carey made her national TV debut on the "Arsenio Hall Show," performing "Vision of Love."

In 1991, singer David Ruffin died in Philadelphia of a cocaine overdose at the age of 50. Ruffin is probably best remembered for singing lead vocals on Temptations classics like "My Girl" and "Ain't Too Proud To Beg."

In 1993, Dan Rather and Connie Chung began as co-anchors on "The CBS Evening News."

In 1998, singer Scott Weiland (WY'-land) of Stone Temple Pilots was arrested for heroin possession as he walked out of a housing project in Manhattan.

In 2005, singer Jack White of the White Stripes married model Karen Elson in Brazil. Six years later, they threw a party to announce their divorce.

In 2022, a jury awarded more than $10 million to actor Johnny Depp in his libel lawsuit against his ex-wife, actor Amber Heard. The jury also awarded Heard $2 million after finding one of Depp's lawyers defamed her.

Today's Birthdays: Singer Pat Boone is 90. Actor Morgan Freeman is 87. Actor Brian Cox ("Succession," "Deadwood") is 78. Actor Jonathan Pryce is 77. Guitarist Ron Wood of the Rolling Stones is 77. Actor John M. Jackson ("NCIS: Los Angeles") is 74. Country singer Ronnie Dunn of Brooks and Dunn is 71. Actor Lisa Hartman Black is 68. Actor Tom Irwin ("Devious Maids") is 68. Bassist Simon Gallup of The Cure is 64. Comedian Mark Curry ("Hangin' With Mr. Cooper") is 63. Actor Teri Polo ("Meet The Parents") is 55. Model Heidi Klum is 51. Singer Alanis Morissette is 50. Actor Sarah Wayne Callies ("The Walking Dead") is 47. Comedian Link Neal of Rhett and Link (YouTube's "Good Mythical Morning") is 46. TV host Damien Fahey (MTV's "Total Request Live") is 44. Singer Brandi Carlile is 43. Comedian Amy Schumer is 43. Actor Taylor Handley ("The O.C.") is 40. Actor Zazie Beetz ("Atlanta") is 33. Actor Willow Shields ("The Hunger Games") is 24.