Today in Entertainment History: Simon married Brickell

On May 30, 1968, The Beatles began recording the "White Album."

In 1978, Swan Song Records announced that Led Zeppelin had entered the recording studio for the first time since the death of Robert Plant's son a year earlier. The sessions became the band's final album, "In Through The Out Door."

In 1987, Beastie Boy Adam Horovitz was arrested in Liverpool, England, for allegedly throwing a beer can at a fan during a concert. He was later acquitted.

In 1990, the band Midnight Oil gave a free concert on flatbed trucks outside an Exxon building in response to the oil spill of the Exxon Valdez (val-DEEZ') in Alaska.

In 1992, singer Paul Simon married singer Edie Brickell (brih-KEL').

In 1995, a fan was arrested for scaling the fence around Madonna's Hollywood Hills mansion. He was later convicted of stalking her.

In 1996, John Tesh made his last appearance as host of "Entertainment Tonight." He stepped down after 10 years to pursue his music career.

Today's Birthdays: Actor Ruta Lee ("High Rollers," "What's My Line?") is 89. Actor Keir Dullea (KEER duh-LAY') ("2001: A Space Odyssey") is 88. Guitarist Lenny Davidson of The Dave Clark Five is 80. Actor Stephen Tobolowsky ("Groundhog Day," "Sneakers") is 73. Actor Colm Meaney ("Star Trek: The Next Generation") is 71. Actor Ted McGinley ("Hope and Faith," "Married...With Children") is 66. Actor Ralph Carter ("Good Times") is 63. Actor-filmmaker Tonya Pinkins ("All My Children") is 62. Country singer Wynonna Judd is 60. Guitarist Tom Morello of Audioslave and Rage Against The Machine is 60. Actor Mark Sheppard ("Supernatural") is 60. Film director Antoine Fuqua ("Training Day," "The Replacement Killers") is 59. Actor John Ross Bowie ("Speechless," "The Big Bang Theory") is 53. Guitarist Patrick Dahlheimer (DAHL'-hy-mer) of Live is 53. Singer-actor Idina Menzel (ih-DEE'-nah mehn-ZEHL') is 53. Singer Cee Lo Green (Gnarls Barkley, Goodie Mob) is 49. Rapper Remy Ma is 44. Guitarist James Smith of Underoath is 42. Actor Javicia (jah-VEE'-see-ah) Leslie ("God Friended Me") is 37. Actor Sean Giambrone (JAM'-broh-nee) ("The Goldbergs") is 25. Actor Jared Gilmore ("Once Upon A Time," "Mad Men") is 24.